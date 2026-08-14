Image Image Credit Randy Shropshire / Stringer via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Bino Rideaux attends the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game at USC Galen Center on June 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Prolific was recorded by Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux in 2017 and released as a collaborative album after Nipsey’s passing.

The album brings together prominent guest artists, West Coast-driven production, and personal themes unique to both artists.

Behind-the-scenes contributions from Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom confirm that both Nipsey and Bino led the album’s creative direction.

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's long-awaited collaborative album, Prolific, is finally here.

The 15-track project marks Nipsey's first posthumous album since his passing in March 2019. Even so, the release isn't a collection of unfinished recordings pieced together years later. According to reports, every song was recorded in 2017. The album also arrived on Friday (Aug. 14), one day before what would have been Nipsey's 41st birthday.

Prolific was created by the Los Angeles natives together, with both artists involved in building it from the ground up. It features appearances from Cardi B, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Static Major, James Fauntleroy, Buddy and BH. Production credits include Mike & Keys, Mixed By Ali, Cyrus Taghipour, Axel Folie, Larrance Dopson, Lamar “Mars” Edwards and Garnett “G” Flynn.

The album includes the previously released singles “Reckless” and “Sacrifices” alongside tracks like “Just Like Me,” “Vibe With Me,” “Mean It,” “All Summer” and “I Just Wanna Know.” Across the album, Nipsey and Bino trade verses about ambition, money, relationships, grief and the realities that come with chasing success. It stays true to the sound that made their collaborations resonate in the first place: West Coast production, sharp storytelling and conversations that often feel like two friends picking up where they left off.

“Reckless” highlights the contrast between the two artists, pairing Hussle's confidence with Bino's more reflective approach. “Sacrifices” continues that balance, while “500 Horses” explores what it means to make it out without forgetting where you came from. The fifth track, “Count On You,” strips away much of the bravado as both rappers open up about family, loyalty and the people they carry with them.

For longtime fans, Prolific feels less like a new chapter and more like the continuation of a creative relationship that was already well established. The duo previously joined forces on 2017's No Pressure, but their history extends even further through records like “Clarity” and “The Field” from Hussle’s 2016 mixtape Slauson Boy 2. Their collaborations helped shape a distinct Los Angeles sound rooted in independence, neighborhood storytelling and a chemistry that never felt forced.

Blacc Sam says Nipsey Hussle was excited for fans to hear 'Prolific'

During a recent interview with REAL 92.3, Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, reflected on hearing the album for the first time and explained just how excited the Victory Lap hitmaker was about the new project. “I remember when Hussle gave it to me, and anytime I get the music from Hussle, I know it's done. A lot of times, you know, he don't want to hear my critiques and all that. He like, ‘Hey bro, it's done, what you thinking?’ And I hit him back like, ‘Man, it's another classic, bro. S**t is amazing. It's out of here.’”

He continued, “He was excited. It's something that him and Bino did 100% together, sequenced it, even the artwork, so everything, man… We just happy to be able to put another body of work out that he 100% was involved with.”

Listen to Prolific below: