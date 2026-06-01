Image Image Credit David Crotty / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Emani Asghedom and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nipsey Hussle's daughter, Emani Asghedom, graduated from high school at 17 years old.

Tanisha Foster and Blacc Sam were present in Los Angeles to celebrate the occasion.

Nipsey Hussle previously shared public reflections about fatherhood and the values he hoped to pass on to his children.

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, is celebrating a major milestone.

The 17-year-old recently graduated from high school, marking a proud moment for her family more than seven years after the loss of her father. A photo shared by her mother, Tanisha Foster, on Instagram showed Emani celebrating her graduation at Fusion Academy’s Warner Center campus in Los Angeles alongside loved ones, including her uncle Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom. Foster captioned the post, “Congratulations to my baby.”

For longtime supporters of the late rapper, the moment carried extra weight. Nipsey often spoke publicly about fatherhood and the values he hoped to pass down to his children. Just months before his death, he reflected on the daily lessons he shared with Emani while taking her to school. “That’s our script every morning,” Nipsey said during a conversation with Stephen Curry. “It seems basic, but I want her to get older and look back on the things that I thought was important: integrity, confidence and being a leader.”

The Grammy-nominated artist was known for bringing Emani into some of the biggest moments of his career, including the 2019 Grammy Awards, where they walked the red carpet together ahead of Victory Lap receiving a Best Rap Album nomination.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33. He is survived by Emani and his son, Kross.

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy continues through fashion, music and culture

While Emani’s graduation highlights a personal family milestone, the “Double Up” hitmaker’s impact continues to be felt throughout music, sports and entrepreneurship. In April, NBA star James Harden teamed up with Adidas and The Marathon Clothing for a special edition of the Harden Vol. 10 sneaker. As previously reported by REVOLT, the royal blue release paid tribute to Nipsey’s life and legacy, featuring design details inspired by Crenshaw and the community he championed.

More music is also on the way. Earlier this year, it was announced that a collaborative project Nipsey recorded with fellow Los Angeles rapper Bino Rideaux before his death will finally be released. The album, PROLIFIC, is expected to arrive this summer following the release of its lead single, “Reckless.”

Nipsey’s influence continues to resonate with those who knew him personally as well. In February, Big Sean revealed that losing the rapper contributed to one of the most difficult periods of his life. “It felt like I hit a wall… and I either had to climb over it or it was gonna fall on me and crush me,” Sean said during ABC News’ “All Access.” “I had been so about my work that I lost touch with the person that I was. So I think that led to a very deep battle of depression, deeper than I experienced when I was, like, a teenager.”

As Emani celebrates the next chapter of her life, moments like these serve as another reminder that Nipsey’s legacy extends far beyond music. It lives on through his family, the people he inspired and the values he worked to instill in the next generation.