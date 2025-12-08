Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s been over six years since Nipsey Hussle’s life was tragically cut short by a gunman. Fans will get a chance to learn more about the late Hip Hop star — and hear unreleased tracks — thanks to a new docuseries about the beloved rapper that may be released next year.

According to Variety, a multi-episode documentary about the Crenshaw artist is almost complete and currently looking for a streaming home. Director One9, who created the three-part Prime Video series “Allen Iv3rson” and Nas documentary Nas: Time Is Illmatic, revealed that the forthcoming docuseries is tentatively titled “Hussle.” It will be narrated by Hussle and his brother, Blacc Sam, and will be between five and seven episodes.

“We’ve been working on it for several years and making sure that it’s told the right way,” One9 told the publication. “You talk about one of the most inspirational figures out there, who was a highly gifted child building his own computers to burn CDs and get his music out there.”

Just 33 years old at the time of his death in 2019, Hussle was on the upward trajectory of an already-accomplished career. The "Last Time That I Checc'd" rapper’s 2018 album, Victory Lap, was critically acclaimed both by fans and his peers; his Marathon Clothing brand was thriving; and he was also renowned for his philanthropy, constantly giving back to the South Los Angeles community he was raised in and loved.

Hussle’s untimely passing hit the Hip Hop community hard. But his legacy continues to reverberate. Fortunately, there is apparently plenty of unseen footage for his followers to discover.

“Nipsey had the foresight to videotape everything in his life,” One9 added. “Even when he was young, his father videotaped everything. You see the whole transformation of a young man coming of age, going through the iterations of childhood to gang life to independence to music to finding his own voice — and then becoming such a huge inspirational figure to the Crenshaw culture and environment.”

Blacc Sam, who recently honored his younger brother with a holiday turkey drive, was reportedly vital in the docuseries coming to fruition. Hussle’s family, friends and high-profile emcees like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar will also be featured. For now, the series, which is also being produced under Hussle’s own Marathon Films banner and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, is seeking a network or streaming home.

While the marathon continues, don’t expect this piece of Hip Hop history to be searching for a partner for too long.