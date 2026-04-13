Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt James Harden and Nipsey Hussle attend Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

James Harden partnered with The Marathon Clothing on the TMC x Adidas Harden Vol. 10, a royal blue sneaker honoring Nipsey Hussle.

The design features details such as “CRENSHAW” on the insoles, referencing Nipsey’s neighborhood.

The limited-release sneaker dropped on April 12 for $160 through Adidas and select retailers and debuted on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

James Harden is turning his latest sneaker drop into something deeper than a fashion moment. The NBA star’s new Adidas Harden Vol. 10, created alongside The Marathon Clothing, lands as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle — one that feels personal to Harden himself.

Arriving in a bold royal blue, the sneaker pulls directly from the energy of Los Angeles, while honoring what Nipsey built in music and in his community. The design keeps things clean but intentional, with white accents and subtle nods that longtime fans will recognize. “CRENSHAW” stamped on the insoles ties it back to the neighborhood the rapper proudly repped.

The collaboration also reflects The Marathon Clothing’s continued work to keep Nipsey’s legacy alive. Adidas Basketball shared in an Instagram caption, “Inspired by Nipsey Hussle’s unwavering dedication to the game and the powerful ripple effect it created throughout the culture.”

The limited-release sneaker officially dropped on Sunday (April 12) for $160 through Adidas and select retailers, followed by an early debut on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

James Harden has long honored Nipsey Hussle’s legacy

For Harden, this tribute hits differently. His connection to the “Double Up” rapper went beyond collaboration — it was rooted in real friendship. After Nipsey’s death in 2019, Harden never held back when reflecting on the loss. “He was powerful, not just to a certain dynamic or to a certain city, but just to the world,” Harden said at the time. “He was a leader. He was so many things, and his life got taken away off nonsense, off BS. So, it's been sad, man... Not only myself, but a lot of people around this world were affected by it. It doesn't seem real.”

Around that same time, the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard shared an emotional message on Instagram that revealed how close their relationship really was: “BRO!!!! Where did you go?? We had some s**t we was working on!!!! Please don’t leave. ON GOD imma make sure I finish what we started. [Crying emojis]. NH THE GREAT I love you forever.”

That promise — to “finish what we started” — now feels like it’s playing out in real time.

Nipsey’s life was cut short when he was killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. The loss sent shockwaves across music, sports and the city he helped shape. His impact hasn’t faded since. From murals to music to ongoing business ventures, his presence is still felt.

He is survived by two children, Emani and Kross, and his partner, Lauren London.