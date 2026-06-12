Image Image Credit Official artwork for Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's "Sacrifices" single Image Alt Official artwork for Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's "Sacrifices" single Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Sacrifices” marks the second single released from Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s upcoming collaborative album, Prolific.

The track features James Fauntleroy and follows the earlier single “Reckless” with Static Major.

According to Blacc Sam, the album was created by Nipsey and Bino before his 2019 death.

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s Prolific rollout continued Friday (June 12) with the release of “Sacrifices,” a new single featuring James Fauntleroy. The track follows February’s “Reckless” with Static Major, which was introduced as the first offering from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album.

On “Sacrifices,” Nipsey and Bino move through themes of love and ambition. Bino handles the hook, while Nipsey’s verses focus on conflict and the conditions that come with building toward a vision. Mike & Keys produced the record, with Amaire Johnson, Axl Folie, David Freeman, John Groover, Joseph Hughes, Michael Ray Cox Jr., and Nizzy listed as co-writers.

Prolific is a collaborative body of work Nipsey and Bino created before the former's tragic death in 2019. Earlier this year, Nipsey’s brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, described the album as a project the late rapper intentionally crafted with Bino, rather than a collection assembled after the fact.

“We’re proud to present Prolific, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by Mixed By Ali,” Sam explained, per FLOOD. “This isn’t something that our team compiled together; this is the body of work Nipsey created with Bino top to bottom. He was very proud of this project, and we feel blessed to finally be able to share it with the world.”

Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's partnership has Los Angeles roots

Nipsey and Bino’s history dates back years. The two released No Pressure in 2017, which included records like “None of This” and “Blueprint” with Dave East.

Since Nipsey’s death, new music from the All Money In founder has been released sparingly. “Racks in the Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy earned him a posthumous Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2020, while “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend won Best Rap/Sung Performance that same year. He also appeared alongside JAY-Z on “What It Feels Like” from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack in 2021.