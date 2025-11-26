Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Gregg DeGuire / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Blacc Sam attends Day 2 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nipsey Hussle arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The marathon truly continues in South Los Angeles. Ahead of Thanksgiving, Blacc Sam stepped up once again to honor his late brother Nipsey Hussle’s legacy by leading the Neighborhood Nip Foundation’s latest community initiative — a turkey and grocery giveaway that fed 2,500 families. Powered in partnership with the Think Watts Foundation, the event took over the “Double Up” hitmaker’s former Marathon Store and brought out a crowd that wrapped around the block.

Two weeks before the drive, the foundations signaled what was coming with a call to action on Instagram: “Save the date! @neighborhoodnipfnd and the @thinkwattsfoundation are proud to announce our inaugural Turkey Giveaway! Thousands of turkeys, and more! This one is for every community.” When the day arrived, The Marathon Clothing page posted, “Pull up to the @neighborhoodnipfnd for our Turkey Giveaway right now. We’re here giving out thousands of turkeys and sides to complete your Thanksgiving meal!”

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, Lauren London made a special appearance to support the families lined up outside the building. Big Boy also showed up, along with Marathon Jon, Watts Homie Quan, and J Roc. Together, the teams handed out groceries and holiday essentials to 2,500 families, all while wearing custom Nipsey Hussle x Think Watts shirts made for the occasion.

The giveaway also hinted at what’s ahead. A brand-new Neighborhood Nip Foundation sign was displayed at the site, something TMZ noted as a signal that more community-focused projects are coming in the new year.

Blacc Sam offers insight into the upcoming Nipsey Hussle docuseries

Back in July, Blacc Sam shared that an eight-episode docuseries about Nipsey Hussle is officially in the works. Speaking to Complex from behind the counter at Marathon Burger, the family’s restaurant on Melrose Avenue, he explained why the project has taken time. “We’ve been working on it for quite a while, and we're getting close. Ups and downs, hurdles. Just trying to make sure that it's done correctly and the right way for bro,” he said.

The series will pull from years of unseen footage, something Sam admitted has been emotional to revisit. He emphasized that an episodic format was the only way to honor Nipsey’s journey: “The team always knew that it needed to be episodic. There’s so much that people don’t know about bro’s life and journey, and by the grace of God, we’ve had so much footage.” A release date and platform have yet to be announced.