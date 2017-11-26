Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nipsey Hussle Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nipsey Hussle left behind full bodies of work upon his death in 2019. The “Blue Laces 2” rapper was 33 years old when he succumbed to injuries sustained after being shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. His death came one year after the release of his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

The 16-track project has remained an enduring part of his legacy, earning him Grammy nominations and platinum certifications from the RIAA. Despite fans’ hopes for posthumous releases, his estate, overseen by his brother Blacc Sam, has maintained close guard of the superstar’s untouched records. But those pleas have not fallen on deaf ears, as the promise of more than a new EP has been revealed.

“We wanted to make sure that, No. 1, we didn't rush anything and do anything, you know, not tasteful as the family, and we made sure that we put the energy towards the documentary coming out soon,” Sam told The Hip Hop Museum in an interview published in the January newsletter sent out days before the month’s end. According to the entrepreneur, a deep dive into Hussle’s archives will be used to tell his story.

“There's a lot of time difference in some of these records. Some were done when he was young, still classic, but then some were done when he was much older, so you can hear the difference in the voice. I think it's more fitting that it goes to the soundtrack of the documentary,” he explained. Further revealing that, “the doc goes through his younger days and his older days, so you'll be able to put these songs on and plug and play when these songs were created.” The nine-episode look back at Hussle’s impact may be completed by the end of the year.

But that’s not all that the family has in store. “There's another project that he actually worked on … I don't know if we want to, but we probably could. This is the perfect time. It's with him and Bino. There was a second project he did with Bino. We're putting that together and trying to figure out when we release it,” said Sam. Hussle and Bino Rideaux joined forces on 2017’s No Pressure.