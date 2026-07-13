Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt (L-R) Daniel Kaluuya, Teyana Taylor, and Courtney "Coco" Gilbert speak onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are certain trips that stay with you long after you unpack your suitcase. My recent visit to New Orleans for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was one of those experiences. As someone who has attended countless events throughout my career as a journalist, I have learned that where you stay and how you are treated can often shape the overall experience just as much as the work itself.

This year, my time in New Orleans was elevated by the thoughtfulness, hospitality, and generosity of Mary Beth Romig, the associate vice president of communications and public relations at New Orleans & Company, who helped make the entire experience seamless from beginning to end. Niyah Brooks, communications leader at ESSENCE, connected us with her ahead of this year's festival.

From our very first interaction, it was clear that Romig was committed to making sure that my manager, Sukii Osborne, managing editor and head of editorial at REVOLT, and I felt welcomed, supported, and comfortable throughout our stay. She handled every detail with care, ensuring we had everything we needed every step of the way. Before we even landed, she had arranged our hotel stay, coordinated logistics, and provided individual stipends for us to enjoy New Orleans while we were in town covering the ESSENCE Festival.

Her effort may seem small to some, but it allowed us to truly experience the city beyond our work responsibilities and ensure that we could move around safely and easily. Romig's thoughtfulness gave us the opportunity to thoroughly enjoy as much as possible. We stayed at the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, a charming property located within walking distance of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where much of the ESSENCE Festival programming took place.

The location alone made a tremendous difference, since between interviews, live podcast tapings, events, and meetings, it was incredibly convenient to be able to walk back and forth to the convention center without the stress of navigating transportation. The Old No. 77 Hotel itself felt like a reflection of NOLA — it was stylish, extremely welcoming, full of character, and featured a beautiful, boutique feel. The rooms were comfortable, thoughtfully designed, and provided the perfect place to recharge after long days covering one of the busiest weekends of the year.

One of the standout parts of our stay was the incredible service from Kierra at the front desk. From the moment we arrived, she made us feel less like guests and more like family. Throughout the week, she checked in regularly through text to make sure we were comfortable. Whether it was helping answer questions, offering recommendations, or simply checking on us after a hectic day, her kindness never went unnoticed. The small details make all the difference when it comes to hospitality, and Kierra embodied exactly what makes New Orleans special. Her warmth and attentiveness made our stay feel personal, which Osborne and I genuinely appreciated.

While the festival kept us busy, Romig encouraged us to enjoy the city whenever possible, and we made sure to take advantage of every opportunity to do so. We spent time exploring the streets of New Orleans between our work commitments. We enjoyed meals at local staples like Pêche, where the seafood lived up to every recommendation we received. We spent time walking through Bourbon Street, taking in the energy, music, and culture that make it different from any other city in the world.

We also met up with friends at Corner Oyster House, which quickly became one of our favorite stops during the trip. If you know me, you know I love a good oyster. In fact, by the end of the week, I joked that I was on an unofficial oyster tour. So, there was no way I could visit New Orleans without indulging in as many as possible, and Drago's Seafood Restaurant quickly became yet another highlight. I made sure to stop in and enjoy their famous charbroiled oysters, which absolutely lived up to the hype. It was my second time there after four years, and everything still tasted just as good as the first.

Every meal seemed to become another excuse to try a different oyster preparation, and I definitely wasn't mad about it. One of the most memorable culinary experiences of the trip, however, was right inside our hotel. Compère Lapin, the celebrated restaurant from chef Nina Compton, became one of our go-to places to unwind after working hard all day. Chef Compton's ability to highlight Gulf ingredients while weaving in the flavors of her Caribbean upbringing creates a dining experience that feels both elevated and deeply personal.

During our visit to the famed restaurant, we enjoyed several standout dishes, including the smoked fish dip and the curried goat with sweet potato gnocchi and cashews. Each dish felt thoughtful, creative, and beautifully executed. The cocktails were equally impressive and quickly became a special part of our evenings. After spending entire days conducting interviews, attending activations, and producing content, it was refreshing to sit down, enjoy great food, and reflect on everything we had accomplished. The service at the beloved restaurant was exceptional, and the general manager was welcoming, attentive, and genuinely invested in making sure guests had a memorable experience. That same spirit of hospitality that defined our stay at Old No. 77 carried seamlessly into the restaurant.

What made the trip even more meaningful was that all of this support ultimately allowed me to focus on why I was in New Orleans in the first place — to work. Due to Romig ensuring that every aspect of our trip was handled with care, I was able to maximize my time during ESSENCE Festival and secure several important interviews for REVOLT, including conversations with Cardi B, Ryan Destiny, Normani, and other notable talent throughout the weekend.

I was also able to bring my own creative vision to life through my collaboration with ESSENCE Festival and my podcast, "With Love, With Ty Cole." During the festival, I hosted live podcast tapings featuring singer-songwriter Keri Hilson and actress, entrepreneur, and beauty founder Novi Brown. Those conversations represented meaningful milestones for my platform, and I am incredibly proud of what we were able to create.

When journalists, creators, and media professionals are supported properly, they are able to do their best work. Romig understood that, and she also understood that creating a positive experience extends beyond booking a hotel room or arranging transportation — she truly set a new standard for me, painting a picture of how hospitality is about creating an environment where people can thrive. Throughout the week, Romig remained available, responsive, and committed to ensuring that we were never in need for long. Her professionalism was matched only by her kindness, and every interaction reflected someone who genuinely loves New Orleans and wants visitors to experience the very best the city has to offer.

By the time I left, I was already looking forward to returning. NOLA will always be a city known for its culture, food, music, and history. However, the most memorable piece of this trip was the people, like Romig and Kierra, who understand that hospitality goes beyond regular customer service. I am incredibly grateful to them, New Orleans & Company, Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, Compère Lapin, and everyone who played a role in making this trip so incredible.

I cannot recommend Romig and her team highly enough. Their professionalism, generosity, and attention to detail made a lasting impression on Osborne and me. If you are planning a visit to New Orleans, whether for business, tourism, or a major event like ESSENCE Festival, you would be hard-pressed to find a team more dedicated to ensuring your experience is exceptional.

This trip reminded me that great hospitality is really about how people make you feel while you are there — and the New Orleans & Company team got that exactly right.