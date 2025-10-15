Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Master P performs on stage during Night 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome at Caesars Superdome on July 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Master P funded a new jumbotron for the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena, replacing the one lost during Hurricane Katrina.

The announcement follows his recent appointment as President of Basketball Operations at UNO.

The project reflects his broader commitment to revitalizing New Orleans’ sports and community spaces.

Percy “Master P” Miller is bringing new life to the University of New Orleans basketball, starting with Lakefront Arena. Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the arena’s original jumbotron, the New Orleans native announced that the Privateers finally have a new one.

“We got a new jumbotron. Guess why? Me! That’s who,” the No Limit Records founder said in an Instagram video from inside the arena. “I told y’all they couldn’t stop us. This is for the culture. This is for the city. When you come to the game, it’s gonna be entertaining!”

The announcement came Tuesday (Oct. 14), just days before the Privateers’ exhibition matchup against Shaquille O’Neal’s Sacramento State team. In his caption, Master P wrote, “It’s been over 20 years since the University of New Orleans lost the jumbotron in Hurricane Katrina… It’s about to be an exciting and entertaining experience. Come see yourself on the new jumbotron!”

Lakefront Arena, like much of New Orleans, was heavily damaged when Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005. The storm remains one of the costliest and deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history, claiming more than 1,300 lives and leaving an estimated $125 billion in damage, according to reports.

In another Instagram update, Miller shared the installation progress, writing, “Progress!!! Took 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, but we here now!” Hours later, he confirmed, “It’s OFFICIAL! The jumbotron is up and ready to go! Hurricane Katrina slowed us down but now it’s bigger and better with more technology!”

A new era for UNO basketball

Earlier this year, the University of New Orleans named Master P its President of Basketball Operations, a role that marked a homecoming for the Louisiana legend. At the time, he said, “UNO is our culture, our community, our city, our team and our family. It’s time to bring the love and passion back to New Orleans basketball.”