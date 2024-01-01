Image Image Credit Leon Bennett/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake continues to prove why he remains one of music’s most dominant forces, despite receiving heavy smoke from many of his peers and critics (ie. Kendrick Lamar). Following the release of Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, he unveiled an unreleased track through his burner Instagram account, plottttwistttttt, on Tuesday (Feb. 18).

The untitled cut, which featured raps from an initially unnamed artist whom the OVO star described as “my GOAT,” was left off the project due to sample clearance issues. It did not take long for the collaborator to reveal herself as New Orleans bounce rapper Heaven.

How Heaven first began making waves in music

Some may recall the rising star’s viral moment in 2024, when she reimagined Michael Jackson’s “Man In the Mirror” for a “4 Shooters Only” freestyle, complete with an impersonator of the late pop star. Months later, she returned to the performance series for a lively rendition of “In Here,” a clever flip of DMX’s “Party Up.”

In an Instagram Story, Heaven hinted that the track may still have an official release in the future. “Yeah, he’s saving the best for next for sure,” she wrote. “Drake’s deluxe album?” Given his history of extended rollouts and surprise additions, fans would be wise to stay tuned.

Released on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Some Sexy Songs 4 U saw Drake and PARTY matching their signature sounds with a lineup of emerging talent. Mexican singer Chino Pacas, Houston-based songstress Pim, and Yebba, who previously worked with Drake on Certified Lover Boy, made appearances on the album.

Drake’s next big move across the pond

In related news, Drizzy is making history as the headliner for all three nights of Wireless Festival’s 20th anniversary celebration, which takes place in London from July 11 to 13. He’ll deliver a unique set each night, kicking off with PARTY and Summer Walker on Friday, followed by “the mandem” (a presumed selection of British frontrunners) on Saturday and closing with Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy. If the focused lineup is any indication, the upcoming performances will further solidify his versatility as a genre-bending artist.

Love him or hate him, Drake’s ability to command the industry with every release remains unmatched. With PARTYNEXTDOOR back in the mix, Some Sexy Songs 4 U is shaping up to be another undeniable moment in their respective catalogs.