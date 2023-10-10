Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Contributor via Getty Images and Ethan Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Chino Pacas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Oct. 19), Mexican artist Chino Pacas unveiled his debut LP, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas, a project largely rooted in the corridos tumbados subgenre. The most surprising feature on the album was Drake, who broke out some Spanish harmonies on the standout “Modo Capone.” Contributing to the chorus and the second verse, the Toronto star boastfully sang about money, women and his hometown.

As expected, fans and critics alike had thoughts about Drizzy’s latest dive into a different sound – one that he previously dabbled in on songs like Bad Bunny’s “MÍA.” “One thing I like about Drake is that he’s not afraid to step into another artist’s world when he works with them,” wrote a Twitter user. “He does not stay in a box. He doesn’t have to do what Drake does best all the time. He just happens to be good at everything.”

Meanwhile, another humorously quipped, "Drake just needs to find a role in a buddy comedy or a non-corny romcom and come back in a year or two rapping like Phonte again." A third user asked for a translation because even though she couldn't understand the words, Drake "sure was singing that s**t."

Since his iconic battle with Kendrick Lamar, the OVO frontman kept busy on both social media and streaming platforms. In August, he launched a secondary Instagram account (@plottttwistttttt) and unloaded “100 gigs for your headtop,” a website packed with throwback footage of kickbacks and studio sessions. Said site also contained previously unheard tracks: "No Face," "It's Up" with 21 Savage and Young Thug, "Blue Green Red," and the Latto and Gordo-assisted "Housekeeping Knows." Around the same period, Drake provided his talents to notable drops like Sexyy Red's "U My Everything," Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah," Camila Cabello's "HOT UPTOWN" and Gordo's "Healing."

Check out other responses to "Modo Capone" below.