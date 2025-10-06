Image Image Credit Ty Cole Image Alt Jordin Sparks, Ty Cole, and Byron and CeCe Scott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“With Love, With Ty Cole” features the show’s namesake in intimate conversations with artists about healing, grief, and personal growth.

Inspired by his late mother, Cole frames each episode as a “chapter” in a living journal of healing and connection.

The show is available exclusively on Patreon, with guests like Jordin Sparks, Golden Brooks, and Eric Bellinger.

Entertainment journalist and host Ty Cole is inviting audiences into a new kind of conversation with the debut of his visual podcast and talk series, “With Love, With Ty Cole.” The show, which premieres its first “chapter” on Monday (Oct. 6), blends emotional storytelling, cultural insight, and human connection through intimate interviews with artists and changemakers.

Executive produced by Adrian Martin, the first installment features a star-studded lineup, including MAJOR., Jordin Sparks, Byron and CeCe Scott, Brian Jordan Jr. (Tyler Perry’s “Sistas”), Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”), Kalen Allen, Eric Bellinger, and more. Each guest opens up about love, loss, and personal evolution — offering candid reflections that balance humor, vulnerability, and inspiration.

Cole said the project was inspired by his late mother’s guiding principle: “Do everything with love.” “Because of my love for journaling, I decided to call each episode a ‘chapter.’ I wanted this show to feel like a living journal of love, loss, and growth,” Cole explained in a press release. “My hope is that people watch and feel loved — to see that even celebrities go through grief, heartbreak, and challenges, but also experience healing and triumph. Every conversation is a reminder that we’re all human and love truly connects us all.”

Ty Cole’s journey as a standout entertainment journalist

Known for his charisma and cultural fluency, Ty Cole has built a reputation as one of entertainment journalism’s warmest voices, interviewing icons like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith. He also went viral for a heartfelt red carpet exchange with Tia Mowry at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood.

“With Love, With Ty Cole” expands that spirit into a more intentional space — one rooted in healing, honesty, and shared humanity. “This show is truly a love letter — not just to my guests, but to anyone navigating life, growth, and healing,” he said.

Audiences can stream “With Love, With Ty Cole” exclusively on Patreon, with new “chapters” releasing regularly.