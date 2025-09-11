Image Image Credit Chris Cuffaio / NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith, Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Janet Hubert revisited the Atlanta radio station where her feud with Will Smith first went public, calling the moment “healing.”

She described how Smith supported her animated film JG and the BC Kids by offering his website and social media teams.

The two publicly reconciled during the Fresh Prince 30-year reunion, ending a decades-long rift.

Janet Hubert is making it clear there’s no bad blood left between her and Will Smith. The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress recently stopped by Atlanta’s V-103 radio station and reflected on the decades-long feud. “So good,” she replied with a smile when asked if she and Smith are on good terms today.

Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Vivian on the hit ’90s sitcom, exited after three seasons in 1993 and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. For nearly 30 years, tension between her and Smith played out in the public eye. The two eventually reunited and reconciled during the show’s HBO Max 30-year reunion special in 2020.

During the interview, Hubert revealed that she is exactly where their conflict first made headlines decades ago. She joked, “I am at the scene of the crime right now. Back in the day, back 35 years ago, this station was the station that he did that first interview.” She recalled Smith “dogged me out” during his appearance. This time, though, her comments were all about peace. “It’s very cathartic for me and very healing for me to be here... We’ve come full circle, everybody,” she added.

Will Smith helped build and promote Janet Hubert’s latest project

Hubert credited Smith for supporting her creative work. She shared that the I Am Legend actor helped build a website for her independent animated feature film JG and the BC Kids and promoted it. “Imma give my baby his props. He put together the website with his team for me,” she continued. “He gave me his entire website team, paid for it, and then gave me his entire social media team to work with and also helped me put the pictures out there to Amazon, to Netflix, to this one, to that one... Gave me his entire team.”

In 2024, Smith admitted on Vice’s Black Comedy in America that he “made a horrible error” in how he treated Hubert during their time on the sitcom. “I horribly underestimated what she was for me at that point in my life,” he said.