Image Image Credit Jason Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards points his finger during an NBA game Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Multiple NBA All-Stars have suffered serious injuries less than two weeks into the 2026-27 season.

Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. are among the players facing extended absences.

Injuries could affect team standings, postseason awards and future contracts.

So, this is getting kind of out of hand, right?

We're only a few games into the 2026-27 NBA season and multiple All-Stars have had their trajectories, as well as those of their teams, altered by serious injuries. As he drove to the rim during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night (Oct. 25), Jalen Williams suffered a horrific ankle injury. On Monday (Oct. 26), Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced that Williams suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, injuries that will require surgery. Unfortunately, injury or injury maintenance woes didn't stop or start there.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after dealing with swelling. He could be out for up to two months. That same day, ESPN's Tim MacMahon, along with Charania, broke the news that Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had torn his MCL. Luckily, he won't need surgery. But he's still expected to be out for at least six weeks, at which point he'll be reevaluated.

Suffering from knee swelling, Kawhi Leonard will be out of the Toronto Raptors lineup for at least a week. On Oct. 26, the Orlando Magic announced that Jalen Suggs had suffered a mild right knee bone bruise and would be reevaluated in two weeks.

The NBA's injury problem is already adding up

As of 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (Oct. 28), 103 players were listed on the NBA's official injury report. Of those 103 players, 80 were listed for injuries or illnesses. The thing is, we're only five games into the season. Theoretically, players and teams are supposed to be fresh after largely taking the summer off from overwhelming basketball activities. But that simply hasn't been the case so far. And there will be consequences.

If Edwards misses two months, he could sit out roughly 25 to 30 games, which would put him below the 65-game threshold for All-NBA eligibility. More consequentially, he'll miss out on the chance to qualify for a supermax contract with the Timberwolves if he fails to meet the award eligibility requirements. And that's an especially unfortunate development considering Edwards began his season by scoring 45 points against the Miami Heat. While the Timberwolves still have LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert, it could be difficult for them to stay truly competitive in a conference as talented as the Western Conference. Every team dealing with a major injury faces a similar dilemma.

So, to all the NBA Injury Gods up above — can you just chill?