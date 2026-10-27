Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stephen A. Smith speaks on stage as Stephen A. Smith and Christopher Russo host SiriusXM shows live from Fanatics Fest at Javits Center and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors runs the floor against the Chicago Bulls during the first half in their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Stephen A. Smith called Kawhi Leonard the “worst superstar in the history of sports" during ESPN's "First Take."

Smith questioned Leonard’s offseason training, though an investigation kept him from Toronto Raptors workouts.

Leonard could miss weeks with knee swelling and says he’s focused on recovery.

Stephen A. Smith is far from Kawhi Leonard’s biggest fan, and after learning that he could be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury, there’s a good chance he never will be. On Tuesday (Oct. 27), the sports commentator ripped into the Toronto Raptors forward during ESPN’s “First Take,” where he called him the “worst superstar in the history of sports.”

While Smith had no doubts about the legitimacy of Leonard’s injuries, he argued that the basketball player could’ve avoided another interruption in his playing career had he trained during the offseason. Notably, Leonard was unable to work out with the Raptors amid an investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers’ salary cap circumvention. “He gets paid hundreds of millions of dollars. He is a veteran. He knows exactly what it takes to be ready, but he is the master at getting over,” the television personality said.

Smith went on to argue that Leonard is “going to get his money” no matter what, later pointing to the NBA’s decision to fine him just $700,000 after finding that the Clippers circumvented the salary cap through a $28 million endorsement agreement involving Leonard, Aspiration, and team governor Steve Ballmer.

“You can’t make this up. This is unbelievable,” Smith added. “He should give masterclasses on how to get paid without working. There has been no one better — no one better — than Kawhi Leonard at getting paid for not working. What were you doing in the offseason to make sure you were ready for this upcoming season? You knew eventually you would get traded.”

Kawhi Leonard says he’s focused on getting “back to 100” amid knee injury reports

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Leonard is expected to miss several weeks as he deals with swelling in his left knee. Toronto is just three games into the season, having secured victories in two of them. Unfortunately, the basketball star missed Sunday’s (Oct. 25) game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which ended in a 117-94 loss for the Raptors.

Leonard seemingly confirmed the injury on X. "Yeah, it's always frustrating missing time," he posted. "I came back to compete with this team, and I'm focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I've appreciated the love since I've been back. Returning soon." Regardless of where you stand on Smith’s remarks, hopefully Leonard will be back on the court sooner rather than later.

He’s also expected to miss the Raptors’ upcoming games against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday (Oct. 28) and Friday (Oct. 30). In the meantime, we’re wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping to see him back in action soon.