Image Image Credit Joshua Gateley / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center on November 17, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams landed awkwardly after being fouled, prompting medical personnel to rush onto the court.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about Williams' love for basketball and his ability to overcome challenges.

Williams scored 40 points in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals, while Gilgeous-Alexander earned Finals MVP honors.

A victory didn't feel much like one for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday (Oct. 25) night.

Jalen Williams suffered a frightening lower left leg injury late in Oklahoma City's 108-101 win over the LA Clippers, leaving teammates like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visibly shaken and fighting back tears.

According to ESPN, the guard was fouled while driving toward the basket in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly, with his leg trapped beneath him and his foot bending at an unnatural angle. Players from both teams reacted in shock as medical personnel rushed onto the court. A staff member covered Williams' leg with a towel while SGA bent over and buried his face in his jersey. The 25-year-old was eventually placed on a stretcher and wheeled off to a standing ovation. He gave the crowd two thumbs-up as he exited.

Speaking after the game, SGA struggled to hold back tears when a reporter asked what was going through his mind. "I don't even know. I just feel bad for him. Nothing more than that," he replied.

Asked how the Thunder would come together without Williams, the Toronto native acknowledged the challenge ahead. "We don't have no choice,” he said. “This is what we signed up for. It's obviously going to be tough without a player like that. But he's not gone forever. He'll be back better than ever, and we know it. We just got to hold the fort down ‘til he comes back."

In a separate postgame interview, the NBA superstar reflected on his friend’s resilience, particularly after the injuries that sidelined him for much of last season. "He just loves playing, loves the competition. That's who he is,” he said. “It's unfortunate, his luck so far. But he's equipped for it."

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead Thunder to 2025 NBA championship

The two stars have plenty of history together. In June 2025, Williams delivered 40 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, helping Oklahoma City move within one victory of the championship. "He was fearless tonight," Gilgeous-Alexander said at the time. "Every time we needed a shot, he made it."

The Thunder ultimately defeated Indiana in seven games to capture the 2025 NBA title, with SGA earning Finals MVP honors. In the decisive Game 7, he recorded 29 points, 12 assists and five rebounds, capping a season in which he also won the league MVP award and scoring title, as REVOLT previously reported.

Now, the franchise faces uncertainty surrounding one of its biggest contributors. "We're not doing great," coach Mark Daigneault said following Sunday's matchup. No official diagnosis has been announced.

Williams, also known as J-Dub, has earned All-Star and All-NBA honors since entering the league out of Santa Clara University. He missed 49 games last season while dealing with multiple health issues, including hamstring problems and recovery from right wrist surgery.