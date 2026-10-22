Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Anthony Edwards joined Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain with multiple 40-point season openers.

Edwards said a Heat player's bench talk fueled his intensity against Miami.

He made more three-pointers than the entire Miami Heat roster combined.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 131-106 victory over the Miami Heat is anything to go by, Anthony Edwards is in a league of his own. On Wednesday (Oct. 21) night, the four-time NBA All-Star became just the third player in league history to score more than 40 points across multiple season-opening games.

The only other two to accomplish the feat are basketball legends Wilt Chamberlain, who recorded four consecutive 40-point season openers beginning in 1959, and Michael Jordan. “That’s fire,” Edwards told reporters after the game, during which he put up an impressive 45 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Hilariously enough, there’s a chance the star point guard wouldn’t have gone quite as hard if it weren’t for a Heat player talking trash from the bench. “And then when I started talking to him, he didn’t really have too much more to say. I don’t really like that,” Edwards explained, per ESPN. “I think that was pretty much the reason why I was super intense tonight.”

He added that the moment was especially meaningful because his daughter, presumably referring to Aislynn, whom he welcomed with Shannon Jackson a few years ago, was watching. “My wife sent me a picture of my daughter watching the game, staying up past her bedtime,” Edwards said. “So, yeah, it meant a little more to me.” Watch below, then keep scrolling for more details about the historic performance.

Anthony Edwards made more three-pointers than the entire Miami Heat roster

According to the NBA’s website, Edwards sank a whopping nine three-pointers, meaning he made more than the entire Heat roster combined last night. Of course, both the Timberwolves and Miami look a bit different than they did last season, with LaMelo Ball among Ant’s new teammates and the Heat adding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson during the offseason.

“With Anthony’s mindset and abilities, he’s always thrived and lived for and embraced the moments,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “And opening night is always going to be a moment.” The franchise will face the Orlando Magic on Friday (Oct. 23) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday (Oct. 25) at the same time. While we wait, revisit highlights from the game below.