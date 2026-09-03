Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan Chiles attends the 2026 Time100 Sports Gala on July 16, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jordan Chiles is pursuing a third Olympic appearance at LA28, bringing Michael Jordan into the announcement to highlight cross-sport collaboration.

The LA28 reveal features Normani and Winnie Harlow, showcasing athlete and celebrity power from both sports and pop culture.

Chiles moves forward after a disputed bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, demonstrating persistence and focus.

Jordan Chiles is making her Olympic intentions clear — and she recruited the man she was named after to help her do it.

On Wednesday (Sept. 2), the gymnast confirmed that she plans to pursue a third Olympic appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. In a star-studded announcement video, Chiles hits the beach in Los Angeles alongside Normani and Winnie Harlow while Michael Jordan narrates her return.

“Why again? Because the dream is still there,” the basketball legend begins. “Why continue? Because there’s still more to give. Why now? Because not every chapter ends when people expect it to.” He continues, “Why her? Because she’s that girl. Some decisions don’t need permission. Just one more bet. On herself.” Jordan then sets Chiles up for the final word: “So when the world asks why she’s back for a third time, the answer is simple.” Chiles responds, “Why not?”

The visual closes with the 25-year-old flashing custom diamond grillz that read “LA 2028” as Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?” plays. She also gave Jordan, Normani and Harlow a special shoutout when sharing the announcement.

Getting Jordan to narrate the moment also carries a personal connection. Chiles’ mother named her after the six-time NBA champion because of the inspiration he gave her. In 2023, Chiles told PEOPLE she was “crossing my fingers” that she would one day get the chance to meet him and ask for his advice. Three years later, he’s helping announce her next Olympic pursuit.

Jordan Chiles is looking ahead after 2024 Paris Olympics controversy

This LA28 appearance would mark Chiles’ third Olympics. She earned silver with Team USA at the Tokyo Games and returned in Paris, where she helped the women’s team capture gold. She also became part of the first all-Black Olympic gymnastics podium alongside Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

But her individual floor exercise bronze became the center of a dispute. Romania challenged the timing of an inquiry submitted over Chiles’ score, arguing that it came after the one-minute deadline. The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with the challenge, and the International Olympic Committee later awarded the bronze to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

As REVOLT reported at the time, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee pushed back on the process, citing “significant procedural errors” and saying it remained committed to pursuing an appeal. The Vancouver native had also addressed the ordeal in an open letter. “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” she wrote. “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

The fight over the medal has continued since then. In January 2026, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court partially overturned the CAS ruling and sent the case back for reconsideration after new audiovisual evidence emerged regarding the timing of the inquiry.

Now, Chiles’ answer about what comes next is considerably shorter: “Why not?”