Mýa has always done things on her own terms, and that includes how she views love, marriage, and family.

The “My Love Is Like...Wo” hitmaker recently opened up on Melyssa Ford’s “Hot & Bothered” podcast about why walking down the aisle or having children was never at the top of her list.

“It’s not even my focus, and it never has been,” Mýa admitted.

She credits that perspective to what she grew up witnessing. “My mother is an independent thinker. I’ve witnessed a divorce, you know, between my parents. I’ve witnessed all kinds of things. You know, my father is a very attractive man. I’ve witnessed a lot of things,” she explained. Those experiences made her cautious of the fairytale images many young girls are sold about weddings and family life.

Escaping into her work

“The white wedding dress… I was very fearful of those things,” she continued. “I looked elsewhere and probably escaped too much in my work... It hasn’t been a focal point for me, and this is what it looks like.”

Instead, Mýa has poured herself into building a life that feels authentic, even if it meant challenging social expectations. “I’m very happy with myself, but that also required me to strip a lot of things that are expected of me on a specific timeline for the society that we grew up in to have. I’m talking about marriage. I’m talking about kids. And if you don’t have it, something’s wrong with you, right? But did I desire it? No, not with what I’ve witnessed. And not with what I’ve been through.”

Still, she isn’t shutting the door completely. The Grammy Award-winning singer admitted she isn’t sure if motherhood is something she wants. She explained how that desire “never kicked in” for her. “What is that feeling that I get with puppies? Is that going to happen with babies for me?... But I have godchildren, I have nieces, I have nephews... lots of children in my life.”

For now, Mýa says her energy is focused elsewhere. “Not to say it’s not possible, and I’m not open to it,” she clarified. “I’m open to all things, but right now, I’m on a specific assignment. That’s all.”