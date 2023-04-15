Image Image Credit MANDEL NGAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle and Barack Obama smile and embrace during the Democratic National Convention Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Barack and Michelle Obama have finally addressed the longstanding divorce rumors swirling around their relationship for quite some time.

On Wednesday (July 16), Barack -- teased as a "very, very, very special" guest -- appeared on “IMO,” the podcast hosted by his wife, Michelle, and her brother, Craig Robinson. The two wasted no time poking fun at the speculation about their marriage.

"This is the episode that everyone's been waiting for with bated breath," Robinson said, "because we have my brother-in-law, your husband, the former president of the United States."

Michelle, all smiles, repeatedly referred to Barack as "my man," adding, "He made time in his busy schedule to come on. We are honored."

After a warm embrace and a kiss on his wife's cheek, Barack took his seat — but not before Robinson immediately jumped in with a jab: "Wait, you guys like each other?"

Michelle laughed and replied, "That's the rumor mill."

As Barack settled in, he grinned and added, "She took me back! It was touch and go for a while."

Robinson smirked, saying, "It's so nice to have you both in the same room."

Michelle responded, "I know because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

Robinson then shared a moment from a recent visit to Wichita, Kansas, where a fan approached him for a photo and, referring to the rumors, asked, "What did he do?" — meaning Barack.

Barack served as the 44th president of the United States, holding office for two terms from 2009 to 2017. He and Michelle, 63 and 61 respectively, were married on Oct. 3, 1992 and share two daughters: Malia Obama, 27, and Sasha Obama, 24.

In recent years, individual projects and solo outings — including Michelle's notable absence from former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral and President Donald Trump's second inauguration — have fueled rumors of a split between the former first couple.

While Wednesday's episode focused on raising emotionally intelligent young men – with Barack reflecting on being raised by a single mother, Michelle and Robinson recalling their father's example, and all three emphasizing the importance of community – one thing was clear: Divorce isn't happening.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man," Michelle shared. "We've had some really hard times, we have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."