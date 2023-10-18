Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Will Smith has more to say about his and Jada Pinkett Smith’s enduring relationship. For some, that may be hard to believe given the onslaught of headlines the famous couple sparked after the actress revealed she and the Hollywood A-lister had been separated since 2016 — before his controversial night at the Oscars in 2022.

From the infamous entanglement to them living their lives separately but still together as life partners, the duo of almost 27 years both gave their accounts of life’s tribulations in their respective memoirs, “Will” and Jada’s “Worthy,” yet there is more to be unveiled. And despite matters of the heart being deeply personal, the actor would not have it any other way than carefully sharing it with the masses. He said just that in his new interview for “360 with Speedy.”

“I actually did intend for them to be that way. I want my life to be helpful,” said the seasoned entertainer after being asked about the dizzying frenzy he and his wife faced last year. Admittedly so, Will added, “the only misjudgment I felt of that is that the world wouldn’t be gentle.”

He continued, “I want my life to be examined, and if I can learn something that will help you, if I can say something in this interview that when you leave, you’re like, ‘D**n, that was great,’ Will got bitten down, you know, that road; now Speedy don’t have to go down that one, right. So, there certainly can be more artistry in the delivery of the gift, but I want to be able to talk about the things I’ve done right [and] the things I’ve done wrong and be able to deliver them for people to look at, you know. To me, an unexamined life is almost worthless, you know.”

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star then teased that 2024 will more than likely follow-up on the intimate revelations of his and Jada’s shared lives. “I’m gonna do it more artfully this year… I’m certainly going to be a little more delicate with it, but to me, the process of evolving and elevating and learning how to love, and learning how to share, and learning how to interact — that’s what we’re all doing, you know,” said the Academy Award winner.

Moreover, he is confident that his business being blasted in front of the world does not give others a leg up. He noted, “Even though a lot of my stuff may be public, it’s like ain’t nobody doing better than me. It’s like people just don’t know your stuff. So, to me, I’m built for it, I’m built for it. My goal is for my life and my experience to be firewood on… everybody’s dreams… use it to learn and grow… and evolve and I ain’t taking it with me anyway.”

Catch the full interview below.