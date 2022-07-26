Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 26), Will Smith and Martin Lawrence unveiled the official trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which will see them taking on the roles of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, for the fourth time. The supporting cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tasha Smith, DJ Khaled, Joyner Lucas, and more.

It didn't take long for Twitter to share their reactions after watching the action-packed three-minute clip. ColinJ1992 wasn't even aware that Bad Boys: Ride or Die was in production. "Man, has this movie been under the radar?" he asked. "I had no clue they were making a new Bad Boys film, much less that it was due in a few months!" Another user, pale_writer0, shared a more concerning tweet -- one that a few others echoed. "I don’t even need a trailer. I’m gonna see this regardless. I just hope they didn’t Fast & Furious my Bad Boys," he stated.

BirgenLotter already had a rating down before witnessing the film. "Bad Boys 4 is going to be rated 6/10," he claimed. "End the franchise already. They've outlived the Bad Boys era."

Lawrence briefly spoke on the highly anticipated film during a sit-down with “Extra” in January. "I think it has a chance to be the best one of them all," he said. "Y'all are gonna be really surprised."

Bad Boys, the first installment of the acclaimed series, was released in 1995 and collected more than $141 million at the box office. In 2003, Bad Boys II received even more commercial success, grossing $273.3 million worldwide. The revenue almost doubled when Smith and Lawrence made a surprise return with Bad Boys for Life 17 years later.

Below, you can check out the full trailer and some additional tweets about Bad Boys: Ride or Die, along with some dope behind-the-scenes footage provided by Smith via his Instagram account.