Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Vin Diesel Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The time for Fast & Furious fans to say goodbye to the blockbuster franchise is finally nearing. Vin Diesel revealed in a Friday (Feb. 23) Instagram post that the end is not just near in theory but that the team behind the saga of films is actively discussing the last hurrah.

“Just finished our end-of-week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team. To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting,” began the actor, who has played Dominic Toretto since the blockbuster series’ debut in 2001. Over the span of two decades, staple cast members, such as Ludacris, Tyrese, Sung Kane and Jordana Brewster, to name a few, have completed 10 movies, the last of which was released in 2023.

In his message to fans, Diesel continued, “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all, reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution. As my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.”

Teasing the last lap, he wrote, “Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that, because of you, transcends the screen. This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

The actor last spoke about wrapping up the billion-dollar franchise last May. “As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much. I can say this, going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?’” he revealed to Fandango.

Though not yet confirmed, fans may have two more films to support. Details about the next installment are still being kept tightly under wraps.