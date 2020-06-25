Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Mýa Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If you were born in the ‘90s, you either had a crush on Mýa or wanted to be just like her. Through records like “Take Me There” with Blackstreet, “My Love Is Like Woah,” “Case Of An Ex” and even her grown and sexy projects like Smoove Jones, the vegan connoisseur has stamped herself in pop culture history and continues to be an influence.

The now-44-year-old singer was signed to Interscope Records when she first started, before doing the unthinkable and pivoting into the independent space. Mýa hasn’t let up since and is traveling all around the world, still giving fans star-studded performances and fire dance routines as though she just debuted.

In a conversation with REVOLT after shutting it down at the 2024 Blavity House Party event, the singer-songwriter discussed her heavy riddim influences, journey as an independent artist, first crushes, and why she created Smoove Jones in the first place. Read the exclusive chat below.

Your records with riddim elements feel so fresh, fun, and natural. Tell fans about your relationship with dancehall and reggae, and why they have had such an influence on you.

Beenie Man and I worked on two different projects in 2000, where he was featured on my album, Fear of Flying, and I was featured on his album titled Art and Life. My childhood was spent in the Caribbean, particularly in the Bahamas, so the roots go back to when I was 2 years old (laughs). I’ve had an influence through different styles of dancing and it’s feel-good music. I have lots of friends and associates who have become friends through the Caribbean – Shaggy and I finished working on something recently, and I have about 16 collaborations throughout the islands.

You’ve previously discussed being “married” to yourself and focusing on your well-being outside of relationships. What lessons have you learned during your self-care journey and how do you show up for Mýa?

There are so many elements of self-care, so learning to put yourself first is somewhat of a challenge when you’re one of the breadwinners in your family or constantly hustling. Sometimes we can neglect ourselves and lose ourselves for the benefit of others. It starts with self-examination and checking yourself but also filling yourself up with love, so your cup can poureth over, so it’s not on E. Also, correcting yourself and taking accountability for bad choices to be better. The “marriage” wasn’t so much a ceremony -- which was a music video by the way -- but it’s a real thing where you make the commitment to eat better or pray or read a bit more to be more self-aware, to show up as your best self or your better self.

When you hear people call you the R&B-pop princess, do you receive it?

I receive everything. It’s all love at the end of the day, and it’s a blessing to be able to do what I’m doing and do what you love regardless of what it is. It’s good to have supporters and even naysayers, who are also your motivators. Breathing life into your lungs is a blessing – gratitude is key. All the inquiries, pressures, and expectations from people like, “When are we going to get this or that?” or “Pop a baby out for us” – it’s all love.

You have your own record label, Planet 9. Talk about the importance of ownership and why artists should take that seriously.

Well, I come from the major label system, and I ended up going independent after my catalog was established. I’m now nine independent projects in with several other projects done and on the way. I love it because I love art. There’s always a deficiency, a pro, and a con but also benefits to any choice you make. I think because I now know it since 2007 -- the year since I’ve been independent -- it’s been a beautiful ride and journey. I’ve been able to build relationships, a team, and take people from my hometown who've never seen the world or [didn’t] have a passport to so many different places in the world and give them different opportunities. It’s also proving to myself that only your mind can stop you. It was not traditional for women at that time when I went independent to be independent or have their own labels – now it’s a cliché if you hear “independent labels” and “Own your masters.” You figure it out as you go and when you love something so much with so much passion, you find a way. You make mistakes on the way, but you learn and evolve. It’s been beautiful and I’m excited for the next chapter.

While creating your label, what was one business protocol you retained from working with the majors and one you steered clear of?

Well, I now, as an independent artist on my own label, control my own budget, so I generate that budget. I am the bank and the financier to dictate what I’m going to spend money on. Are we taking an Uber today or are we doing a stretch Hummer limo? (laughs). You get to make those choices, so your debt is based on what you decide and not someone else behind the scenes running up your budget. You see everything coming in, coming out, and are able to make wise decisions. You make choices to either pour into family this month or that trip you want to take -- you dictate. Sometimes you may be arguing with yourself because you’re the artist and corporation. You have to take all these different components, but it’s up to you to make the decisions and what you see for your life while navigating and having the final say.

You were everyone’s crush back in the 2000s and even now. Who was yours when you were growing up?

I had a couple of different crushes (laughs). One of my crushes was Webster [Emmanuel Lewis] – I thought he was so cute. At one point, it was Lionel Richie, and I remember being in preschool letting my mom know that he was my boyfriend. She just laughed. I used to watch his music videos and always thought he was so cute. It must’ve been something to do with his jawline or something (laughs). After that, we have Sylvester Stallone for years and then LL Cool J.

So many artists have adopted your sound. What are some of the defining qualities of your music?

I am a bit of an ultra-polar artist, so I’m so many different types of vibes and genres all in one. I can’t really say artists adopted my sound – I never take credit for that or insert myself in their influences because we’re all inspired by so many different people and styles of music, a universal language. But, my sound is all over the place and based on my feelings – sometimes you may get R&B and sometimes, you may get a pop sound or country twang. It’s a mixture of things, so it’s all over the place and can be anything based on the message and how I’m feeling.

Is there another genre you would like to create a body of work around – possibly Jazz?

I think Jazz would be so cute for a Christmas album or something – maybe later on, but we have some turning up to do. We’re going to do a lot of things and projects per vibe.

Smoove Jones and The Knock Out were great back-to-back projects, with the former earning you a Grammy nomination. What headspace were you in when creating those two albums and can fans expect a three-peat?

(Laughs) Well, I have a couple of different projects that are already complete and all three are different from each other. When I was making Smoove Jones, it was a collection of records sitting around that I felt so great about because they made me feel good, and it was about a feeling, which is how those records came about. Doing some of the music I grew up listening to made me fall in love with music in the first place -- like “One Man Woman” or Mint Condition and Jodeci. It has a ‘90s vibe with a ‘70s pimp vibe mixed in with some of the vinyl that my parents used to play, but it’s very grown up, sexy, and classy with no samples – all original music and I wanted to elevate it to make people feel good. All the music is positive with one sassy song called “Spoil Me.” There are no breakup songs or “I hate you” songs, which was the intent for those albums because managers told me those albums wouldn’t play on the radio, which is exactly why I liked it. I’m going to do records I fell in love with, and create my own radio station on this project and be the host of this station called Smoove Jones Radio. Those are the records I love that, format wise, don't play on the radio anymore. You can make a baby at the end of the album, too (laughs).

The R&B ladies of your time not getting proper recognition is always a topic. What do you say to the outpour of support from fans who ride for you? Looking back, are you happy with your career trajectory?

I’m excited about the next phase and I think some of everyone’s journey is necessary – all the imperfections contribute to who you are as a person and who you become as an artist and business mogul, etc. We all need tests and setbacks to propel us in different spaces. Your faith is important in those times, so I love that fans felt we didn’t get enough because I’d rather be at a deficiency for them than them being tired of me. It goes back to love – they are cheering and rooting for you because we’re nothing without our supporters, as it’s an exchange. I’ve had a whole education in the independent space and major space, so it’s so many different cool ways to do business. But, the world has changed with social media, platforms, apps, and digital, so we’re constantly advancing. We can directly connect now, which is something we couldn’t do before when I first came out. It’s an artist world right now.

What’s one of your favorite contributions to the industry that’s forever stamped in music history?

I’m just getting started in my mind, so it’s on the way where there is no question and the best is yet to come. To use an example, the girl that never gave up and made a way, kicked down and made that door, is who I am in spirit and not everyone knows my story, but that’s mine and many of our stories. Our people were known to do that, find a way, make a way, and create something out of nothing, so that’s the spirit that lives in me and empowers others through my journey.

As a vegan, have you ever thought about business ventures in that space?

I have a lot of ideas because a lot of people don't like the tasty ones that taste exactly like the foods we’ve known growing up – lots of work behind the scenes.