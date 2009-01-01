Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Muni Long is putting up-and-coming songwriters on game with a forum where she will reveal gems that have contributed to her success in the industry. The “Hrs and Hrs” vocalist popped as an R&B force with the track in 2022, but long before mainstream music listeners recognized her by face and name (she’s been making music professionally since 2009), the Florida native was penning tracks for superstars like Rihanna, Chris Brown, and Mariah Carey, to name a few.

Now, she is ready to help others level up their craft. After gauging the interest of her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, in her teaching a “crash course” on songwriting and industry etiquette in March, she is ready to deliver on the invaluable lessons. “I really didn’t expect that kind of feedback,” she said in an April 16 TikTok video where she rehashed how her poll was supported by hundreds of comments, reposts, bookmarks, and nearly 2,000 likes. “So now me and my team are trying to make this a real thing. I got so much stuff going on right now, so it’s not going to happen for a minute,” she said.

Her fourth studio album, Revenge, was released in August 2024 featuring the viral ballad “Made For Me,” and her demand is steadily on the incline as she cements her legacy. The certified hitmaker shared, “You can come and learn how to write songs. I might even write some stuff live right there with you… I can’t wait to share everything that I know with you and hopefully we can inject some real music back into this thing… I do have a lot of stuff to show you, tricks up my sleeve, things that have helped me throughout the years and I can’t wait to show you.”

Muni has been candid about paying her dues in the industry

“Songwriters get beat up a lot,” she told Complex in a March 2024 interview. “They take a lot of L’s in order to deliver this incredible product, which is really the genesis of all the other things that come,” she continued, adding, “There's all these business people involved who get a piece, and then you have your co-writers and your producers... You have to have a certain level of crazy to get up and keep doing that. It’s just insane, honestly, the stuff that I went through as a songwriter, and I'm on the high side of the spectrum where I'm getting cuts, and I have people who know my track record, and I'm still getting murdered.”

She’s not running out of relatable song concepts any time soon

In an April 16 Threads post published shortly after she announced the forthcoming forum, Muni warned, “Don’t send me no ideas or messages about ideas for songs you think I should write… cause even if I never seen your message, all of a sudden I stole your idea… If I need help, I will get it from the collaborators I trust.”