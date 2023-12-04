Image
Image Credit
Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Muni Long
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Somebody rubbed Muni Long the wrong way. On Thursday (Dec. 26), the singer-songwriter shared her gripes about an undated industry request. Taking to Instagram, a short video showed her reenacting a rejection to a record label executive, using a humorous, expletive-laden voiceover from one of Boosie Badazz's Vlad TV interviews for added effect. “Me to the president of Atlantic asking me to write ‘soulful’ songs for non-melanated artists,” an embedded message from the clip read.

In the post’s caption, Muni Long continued, “And when I said NO, one of ‘em [gonna] say, ‘You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there.’ Boy, do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere and sit down. I wanted to cuss them out so bad, y’all.” While she didn’t provide any specific names, a Warner Music Group press release revealed that Elliot Grainge and Craig Kallman took over the CEO roles for Atlantic Music Group and subsidiary Atlantic Records, respectively.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEC2BcnxLoA

Throughout her decorated career, Muni Long penned hits for a wealth of A-list heavyweights, including Rihanna, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. Her skill set wasn’t just relegated to the R&B genre, either; she was also behind global smashes like Ariana Grande’s “imagine” and Madonna’s “Gang Bang.”

Others’ work aside, 2024 saw the Florida-born talent putting more focus into her own recordings. Back in August, she liberated her fourth studio LP, Revenge, complete with 14 tracks and a single feature from GloRilla. The project, which was led by singles like “Ruined Me,” “Make Me Forget.” Another standout, the platinum-certified “Made For Me,” landed within the top 10 of Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and spawned remixes from the likes of Lil Jon, Kronic, Bnyx, and Mariah Carey.