Somebody rubbed Muni Long the wrong way. On Thursday (Dec. 26), the singer-songwriter shared her gripes about an undated industry request. Taking to Instagram, a short video showed her reenacting a rejection to a record label executive, using a humorous, expletive-laden voiceover from one of Boosie Badazz's Vlad TV interviews for added effect. “Me to the president of Atlantic asking me to write ‘soulful’ songs for non-melanated artists,” an embedded message from the clip read.

In the post’s caption, Muni Long continued, “And when I said NO, one of ‘em [gonna] say, ‘You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there.’ Boy, do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere and sit down. I wanted to cuss them out so bad, y’all.” While she didn’t provide any specific names, a Warner Music Group press release revealed that Elliot Grainge and Craig Kallman took over the CEO roles for Atlantic Music Group and subsidiary Atlantic Records, respectively.

Throughout her decorated career, Muni Long penned hits for a wealth of A-list heavyweights, including Rihanna, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. Her skill set wasn’t just relegated to the R&B genre, either; she was also behind global smashes like Ariana Grande’s “imagine” and Madonna’s “Gang Bang.”

Others’ work aside, 2024 saw the Florida-born talent putting more focus into her own recordings. Back in August, she liberated her fourth studio LP, Revenge, complete with 14 tracks and a single feature from GloRilla. The project, which was led by singles like “Ruined Me,” “Make Me Forget.” Another standout, the platinum-certified “Made For Me,” landed within the top 10 of Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and spawned remixes from the likes of Lil Jon, Kronic, Bnyx, and Mariah Carey.