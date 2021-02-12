Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Muni Long Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

TikTok is flipping the music game, turning low-key tracks into global bangers almost overnight. This app, a favorite especially among Gen Z, thrives on quick, creative clips that can take a song from zero to a million plays in a flash. Every beat and melody have the power to grab ears and make waves, putting TikTok at the forefront of discovering the next big sound.

From addictive beats to tracks that capture the vibe of the moment, TikTok’s influence on music is undeniable. It has launched new artists and brought back old-school jams, proving you don’t need the traditional route to blow up. Hits like “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and “Say So” by Doja Cat owe their massive success to this platform. As we dive into the best viral TikTok songs, we celebrate the dope connection between music and this digital powerhouse.

1. Hours and Hours by Muni Long

“Hours and Hours” became a viral sensation on TikTok, captivating users with a desire to love and be loved. The track’s popularity skyrocketed to the point where it was used in a wide range of content, from cooking videos to makeup tutorials, even if the themes didn’t match. Its melody and emotional pull made it a versatile favorite across the platform. The song’s ability to transcend its original context highlights TikTok’s unique power in shaping music trends.

2. Made For Me by Muni Long

“Made For Me” ignited a viral challenge on TikTok that pushed users to showcase their creativity in unprecedented ways. From intricate dance routines to heartfelt lip-sync performances and elaborate skits, TikTokers enthusiastically embraced the song’s versatility. By transcending its original context, “Made For Me” became a cultural phenomenon demonstrating how social media platforms like TikTok redefine music discovery and engagement in the digital age.

3. FTCU by Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s track “FTCU” saw one particular line, “high heels on my tippies,” go viral on TikTok, capturing users’ imaginations across the platform. The line’s playful and empowering tone resonated widely, inspiring a wave of dance routines and creative interpretations. This viral moment highlighted TikTok’s power in amplifying memorable lyrics and reaffirmed Minaj’s ability to engage and influence audiences through her music in this digital era.

4. Savage by Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage” set TikTok on fire with a viral dance trend that swept the platform. The song’s empowering lyrics resonated globally, and the dance moves prompted everyone from celebrities to everyday TikTokers to showcase their versions of the energetic choreography. The song’s popularity soared to new heights when Beyoncé jumped on the track for a remix, cementing Megan Thee Stallion’s status as one of the best female artists in the game.

5. Get In With Me by BossMan Dlow

Bossman Dlow’s “Get In with Me” surged to TikTok stardom, drawing attention with unique voice and flow. As an undiscovered artist, Dlow’s track became a sensation through dance challenges and lip-sync videos, rapidly gaining popularity across the platform. This viral moment not only showcased TikTok’s power in launching new artists but also highlighted its role in shaping contemporary music trends.

6. MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

“Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman went viral on TikTok for its compelling blend of relatable lyrics and laid-back vibes that struck a chord with users. The song sparked a wave of creativity on the platform inspiring a wide variety of content concepts that propelled its popularity. Tommy Richman, previously under the radar, saw his profile skyrocket as TikTok amplified his music to a global audience.

7. Bad Bitty by J.P.

Chris Brown catapulted “Bad Bitty” by J.P. to TikTok stardom by incorporating its sound into his own video, sparking a viral trend. TikTokers enthusiastically embraced the track, using it to create a variety of engaging content from dancing videos with friends to weekly vlogs. This endorsement from a major artist like Chris Brown significantly boosted J.P.’s exposure and firmly established “Bad Bitty” as a summer sensation on TikTok.

8. OKAY by JT

“OKAY” by JT became a TikTok favorite as users transformed themselves from everyday looks to glamorous makeovers, syncing their physical transformations with the song’s affirming lyrics. The track’s popularity surged on the platform, with TikTok playing a pivotal role in propelling its success. The buzz reached new heights when Jeezy joined for the official remix, solidifying “OKAY” as a summer smash.

9. SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’ by Beyoncé featuring Shaboozey

Beyoncé’s track “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’” from the Cowboy Carter album sparked a lively dance challenge on TikTok. The song’s rhythmic groove and vibrant energy inspired a wave of creative interpretations from users eager to showcase their moves. The challenge gained significant traction when acclaimed choreographer Sean Bankhead participated, boosting the song’s visibility and establishing it as a celebrated cultural moment on the platform.

10. Buss It by Erica Banks

“Buss It” by Erica Banks became one of the earliest viral challenges on TikTok, known for its transformative theme where users showcased a transition from a casual look to glam. The trend gained momentum when Ice Spice became the first star to go viral with this challenge, sparking widespread participation across the platform. This viral sensation not only boosted the song’s popularity but also highlighted TikTok’s influence in creating interactive and engaging content that resonates with users worldwide.

11. U My Everything by Sexyy Red featuring Drake

Sexyy Red’s choreography for “U My Everything” set TikTok ablaze, turning the song into a viral hit. Her dance moves reeled in the users and inspired countless remakes and dance covers that spread rapidly across the platform. This surge in engagement not only showcased Sexyy Red’s talent as a choreographer but also established “U My Everything” as a favorite highlighting TikTok’s power to elevate artists and their contributions to music culture.

12. Fukumean by Gunna

“Fukumean” featured on Gunna’s album Wunna, exploded on TikTok gaining momentum for its unforgettable chorus. The song’s raw, unapologetic style resonated widely among listeners and became a viral sensation on the platform. This success highlighted Gunna’s ability to captivate his audience on and off of social media.

13. Jump by Tyla featuring Gunna & Skillibeng

“Jump” has put Johannesburg, South Africa on the map with Tyla’s sultry vocals and production that will force you to dance. With collaborations with Gunna and Skillibeng the track’s afro rhythm and Tyla’s dynamic choreography have made it a favorite for a car ride or a TikTok video. Going viral has allowed Tyla to display her talent on a much larger scale while solidifying her presence as an emerging artist in the global music scene.

14. Never Lose Me by Flo Milli

Flo Milli’s song “Never Lose Me,” featured on her album Fine Ho, Stay, has gained popularity on TikTok for its engaging lyrics and vibrant energy. Known for her confident delivery and distinctive style, Flo Milli shines on this track, which resonates with listeners for its empowering message and memorable hooks, solidifying her as a rising star in today’s rap scene.

15. CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX) by Beyoncé

“Cuff It,” featured on Beyoncè’s album Renaissance, gained traction on TikTok, where DJs created popular mashups with the track. Beyoncé herself released one of these mashups featuring Twista’s hit “Wetter” on major music platforms boosting its popularity. The song’s appeal lies in its seamless blend of R&B and contemporary elements, showcasing Beyoncé’s versatility and ability to keep us grooving.