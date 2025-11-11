Image Image Credit Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Savannah James attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center and April McDaniel attends the 20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden at Hammer Museum Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The chemistry between Savannah James and April McDaniel fuels the podcast’s unfiltered humor and relatability.

From LeBron’s surprise call-in to wild caller confessions, the podcast thrives on unpredictable, real-time moments.

The show’s blend of celebrity insight and everyday chaos makes it a standout in the world of Black women-led podcasts.

Savannah James is so much more than “LeBron James’ wife” or “Bronny’s mother.” She’s a fashion lover, a businesswoman, and unsurprisingly, a really entertaining podcast host. In 2024, she launched “Everybody’s Crazy” alongside her close friend and fellow mom, April McDaniel.

“This show has always been about honest, unfiltered conversations and creating space for people to feel seen, heard, and entertained. We’re talking to real people in real time — our callers are the guests — and that raw, in-the-moment energy is what makes every episode so special,” they told Variety. “The reality is, no one has it all together — and that’s exactly the perspective we bring.”

From Savannah and McDaniel’s unfiltered takes to the hilariously chaotic (or “crazy,” as they’d say) confessions from callers, here are 11 of the most entertaining moments from “Everybody’s Crazy.”

1. “I’m not waxing nobody’s a**, not one person.”

During the Season 4 premiere, Savannah admitted that if life had gone a little differently, she would’ve gone to trade school to study cosmetology. The Reframe Beauty founder revealed that she’d do “all the things,” including makeup, hair, and, most surprisingly, waxing.

McDaniel joked that she’s not waxing anybody’s tush — at least for no less than “five digits” — but Savannah said she’d gladly “wax your a**.” She explained, “I’m just tryna help my girls out. They got a date.”

2. “What is happening with the door closed?”

“My house, my rules” is how most of us grew up under our parents’ roof. For Savannah, though, things were a little different. McDaniel teased that she had “liberal parents” who allow things “that are a little drawing outside the lines for Black people.”

“Somebody could go and lie in your bedroom with the door closed. That’s not happening at my house,” she humorously explained. “I don’t want to hear no moaning and groaning, no humping and bumping. What is happening with the door closed? Fingers and hands start to wandering.” Savannah then jokingly threw in the towel: “Oh, I’m done with you. Guys, it’s done.”

3. “It’s giving sexy Santa.”

For Christmas, LeBron — aka sexy Santa — called into the show to share his “holiday crazy.” The NBA legend joked, “My holiday crazy is your co-host, April.” Caught off guard, Savannah humorously replied, “Me?!”

4. “Tongue-kissing in the club is crazy.”

Savannah isn’t against a little PDA at the club — within reason, of course. “Tongue-kissing is good,” she said, prompting her co-host to joke about how “crazy” that was. Savannah added, “Get a little quick one in, but I don’t mind.” McDaniel then playfully suggested maybe she’d understand if she were married.

5. “My ex, he just had triplets on me and I don’t know what to do.”

During the show, a caller named Nia revealed that her boyfriend of four years had triplets with another woman. “I don’t want to play no stepmom,” she admitted. Even crazier, both Nia and her then-boyfriend were nurses at the same hospital, and the woman he got pregnant was a nurse there, too.

McDaniel joked that they were clearly getting “sneaky and freaky” at that hospital: “This is a freak show. Say, ‘I’m out.’ Girl, that's giving no ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ that’s giving a horror film.” She advised Nia, “Leave that alone and transfer from that hospital.”

6. “Everybody thinks their kid is going to be the next LeBron… and they’re not.”

Things get wild at those AAU games, and Savannah knows that better than anyone. During the show, she admitted she’s had to be “held back a few times” because other parents couldn’t keep their kids in line. “I had a baby in my arms, ready to fight a man,” she shared. So, when a caller phoned in to vent about parents not disciplining their children, Savannah completely understood.

7. “Mahogany? What’s that word?”

During the first season, a caller who said she’d been celibate for two years told McDaniel and Savannah she was searching for a monogamous man. There was just one hiccup: she couldn’t remember the word. “What’s the word when someone’s faithful?” she asked, after accidentally saying “mahogany” however many times, much to McDaniel and Savannah’s amusement.

8. “So, it’s not therapy?”

McDaniel hates to be the bearer of bad news, but she let the caller know, “You know shopping is a form of addiction?” The person on the other end asked, “So, it’s not therapy?” McDaniel revealed she’d learned that through her own therapy sessions because, as it turns out, she was also addicted to shopping. When Savannah asked what addiction she might have, her co-host joked, “It’s giving juice cleanse.” Honestly, it's not a bad addiction at all!

9. “I was 19, dating a 28-year-old.”

“Everybody’s Crazy” is supposed to be a no-judgment zone, but there was definitely some judgment in that “Wow,” Savannah! During the fourth season, she said 19 is when you’re supposed to be figuring love out, to which McDaniel revealed, “I was ruthless. I was 19, dating a 28-year-old.”

“Wow. No judgment,” Savannah hilariously responded. McDaniel then added, “He was a drug dealer. I loved him.” Sounds like he might’ve been the one that got away!

10. “Men wear bonnets, too.”

Should men be allowed to wear bonnets? According to McDaniel, that's pretty crazy. After Savannah shared that her boys wear bonnets instead of, well, durags, McDaniel hilariously replied, “OK, but I’m not aligned.”

“They be tryna preserve their sexy, too,” Savannah said. McDaniel joked about how “stressful” she’d find it to be with a man who wears bonnets: “If a man gets in the bed with me with a bonnet, it’s over. I’m pushing him off the edge of the bed.”

11. “Latto don’t ever post her n**ga on social media.”

It probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise that LeBron rounds out this list! McDaniel and Savannah welcomed the basketball legend — alongside Kai Cenat, Travis Bennett, and Fanum — for a special episode about relationships. During their two-part conversation, LeBron took a moment to give Latto her flowers for keeping her relationship private.

“Big Latto. F**king Latto don’t ever post her n**ga. There’s some people who may know who he is, but they’re keeping that s**t so close, she’s like, ‘Nah, f**k that.’” LeBron said, before McDaniel jumped in with the “Big Mama” rapper’s signature phrase: “My man, my man, my man.”