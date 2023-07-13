Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Savannah James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

She’s a mother, wife of LeBron James, and apparently a fashion icon, too. While her NBA-star husband gathers accolades on the court, Savannah James continuously earns style points off of it.

Whether courtside, on the red carpet, or at movie premieres — which, trust us, the James family attends plenty — Savannah always feels on-trend. She’s taken on Fashion Week multiple times, including when she wore Schiaparelli at the Parisian brand’s Haute Couture show in 2023. Then, in 2025, the Let It Break creator made her highly anticipated Met Gala debut, although without husband and honorary co-chair LeBron at her side.

Below, REVOLT compiled a list of Savannah James' best fashion moments that prove she's undeniably one of the best-dressed basketball wives out there. Check them out.

1. 2025 Met Gala

LeBron James was supposed to serve as an honorary co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala but had to sit out due to an injury. “My beautiful, powerful Queen will be holding the castle down,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sure enough, Savannah did him proud. For her Met Gala debut, the Reframe Beauty founder looked as gorgeous as ever in a burgundy pinstripe dress complete with a button-up and matching burgundy tie. Let’s take a moment for the details!

2. 2023 Milan Fashion Week

“What Lil Kim say?!” Savannah captioned her all-lace look from 2023’s Milan Fashion Week. Our guess is, “Everything I get is custom made,” from the Brooklyn rapper’s track “Custom Made (Give It to You).” Her longtime stylist, Casey “Icon” Billingsley, put her in Dolce & Gabbana, which is one of the NBA wife’s favorite designers.

3. 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Savannah went with a borrowed-from-the-boys moment at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she presented Tems with the coveted Breakthrough Award. Her pinstripe suit was on the simpler side compared to other awards appearances, though no less stunning.

4. Denim-on-denim

No, Savannah doesn't save all her best looks just for the red carpet. In the photos above, she threw on a denim-on-denim look courtesy of Alaïa and Off-White. Excuse us while we grab a pair of those neon green pumps.

5. 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

Hollywood's favorites all gathered underneath one roof for a good cause: the nonprofit's annual gala to raise money for children living in poverty. In keeping with most attendees who wore black, Savannah arrived in a dress by — you guessed it — D&G that she paired with sheer gloves and a mini purse.

6. The ‘House of Gucci’ movie premiere

Savannah attended the House of Gucci movie premiere wearing a bejeweled LBD — that's "long black dress," in this case — from Dolce & Gabbana. She’s classy, she’s elegant, and as usual, her hair and makeup never miss.

7. 2023 ESPY Awards

With LeBron receiving Best Record-Breaking Performance honors, it was only fitting that the entire James family stepped out looking like royalty. Savannah celebrated the occasion in an embellished gown that understood the assignment completely. The bodycon number by designer Georges Hobeika came with a combination of sparkly red, purple, and black sequins. It's a much-needed reminder that the “Everybody's Crazy” podcast host is, in fact, one of the best-dressed basketball wives around.

8. 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Savannah didn’t make it to the Oscars ceremony, but she more than made up for it at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Her look for the night included an all-white Sergio Hudson gown with a bustier bodice and mermaid silhouette. As for her shoes, no worries there: The dress covered them completely (though, knowing Savannah, we're sure they were classy as always).

9. Netflix’s “Hustle” premiere

If Savannah’s not in a dress or blazer, there's a good chance you'll catch her hitting the red carpet or attending events in a corset. At the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle," she paired hers with houndstooth bottoms. What better way to complete the look than her championship-winning husband by her side, am I right?

10. Gucci’s F/W 2023 Women's Show

Is there such a thing as having too many suits? At least in Savannah’s case, we're leaning toward "no." For another Milan Fashion Week appearance, the Let It Break founder went with a gray Gucci blazer and wide-leg pants combo at the brand's fall/winter show.

11. The Los Angeles premiere of ‘Shooting Stars’

If there's one celebrity who could make a floral-embroidered, lace pantsuit work, it's definitely Savannah. She paired the Oscar de la Renta look with black heels and a bright smile. It was a unique look that showed she’s not afraid to wear something a little different, and we all can agree she looked great.

12. Schiaparelli’s 2024 Haute Couture show

The way she left us all gagged at Paris Fashion Week. For Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture show, Savannah showed up wearing an off-the-shoulder top detailed with faux fur trim and gold eye-shaped buttons from the Parisian house. The rest she kept pretty simple: matching pants, platform heels, and a golden clutch.

13. The Los Angeles Lakers’ ceremony for LeBron

No LeBron game is complete without Savannah slaying courtside. As REVOLT previously mentioned in our sports couples who define relationship goals list, she’s the basketball legend’s biggest teammate off the court. To celebrate her husband becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Savannah joined the rest of the James family in a smooth matching set. Though it may look simple on the surface, the 3.1 Phillip Lim look featured beautiful crystals that looked like raindrops.