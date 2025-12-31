Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut during "Boyz In The Hood" Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Theatre in Century City, California, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are great actors, and then there are icons who have become ingrained in the culture. Morris Chestnut’s rise in the 1990s, starting with his breakout role in the cultural landmark Boyz n the Hood — in which he was only about 22 years old — made him a defining face of Black Hollywood.

Chestnut’s career continued in TV shows like “Living Single,” “American Horror Story,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Rosewood,” “The Resident,” “Reasonable Doubt,” and “Watson,” where he served as the title character and executive producer. On the film side, he also starred in some Black love favorites like Two Can Play That Game, Breakin' All the Rules, Think Like a Man, and Girls Trip. He is also a pivotal piece of the iconic franchise that started with 1999’s The Best Man. The film continued to have such relevance that it spawned The Best Man Holiday in 2013 and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” in 2022.

While he is known for being an extremely handsome man, his talent as an actor made it clear that his spot on the big screen was well-earned. In 2022, he was even awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In honor of his decades-long career, resonance with audiences, and standing in Black culture, take a look back at where he started with these nostalgic throwback pictures.

1. Boyz n the Hood premiere

Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 'Boyz N the Hood' film premiere and Party, New York, USA - 09 Jul 1991. Morris Chestnut and Cuba Gooding Jr. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We might know them on paper as Morris Chestnut and Cuba Gooding Jr., but our hearts know them as Ricky and Tre. They’re pictured here at a premiere party for Boyz n the Hood in July 1991.

2. Celebrity baseball game

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut during 1992 Hollywood All-Stars Baseball Game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In 1992, he joined Pamela Anderson, Jason Bateman, Tom Selleck, and more for the Hollywood All-Stars Baseball Game at Dodger Stadium. We aren’t sure who won, but it was a fun sports-meets-Hollywood crossover event.

3. "Out All Night" premiere party

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut, Patti Labelle and Duane Martin during "Out All Night" Series Premiere Party at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, California, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Chestnut, Patti LaBelle, and Duane Martin all starred in “Out All Night” and showed each other some love at a premiere event in Hollywood. The series ran from 1992 to 1993 and was set in the same universe as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

4. MTV Rock N' Jock B-Ball

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut during MTV Rock N' Jock B-Ball Pediatric AIDS Foundation at UCLA Pauly Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In September 1992, the “Legends” actor participated in the MTV Rock 'n' Jock B-Ball, a charity event for organizations like the Pediatric AIDS Foundation, where celebrities played basketball with professional athletes. It was also a TV series that aired on MTV and featured multiple sports.

5. G.I. Jane premiere

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pam Byse and Morris Chestnut during G.I. Jane Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The actor/producer married Pam Byse in 1995, so naturally, she has been his date to countless premieres. Here’s a picture of them at the G.I. Jane premiere when they were only two years into their decades-long marriage.

6. BET Awards press conference

Image Image Credit Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut, Bow Wow, Cedric The Entertainer, Ashanti, Ja Rule & Steve Harvey at the 2nd Annual BET Awards nominations press conference held at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, May 14, 2002. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Photos like this capture incredible moments in time for the culture. At this nominations press conference for the 2nd Annual BET Awards, he snapped this picture with Bow Wow, Cedric The Entertainer, Ashanti, Ja Rule, and Steve Harvey.

7. Like Mike promotion event

Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Morris Chestnut & Bow Wow during Bow Wow promotes Like Mike at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Chestnut and Bow Wow starred in the 2002 classic, Like Mike. They’re pictured here at Planet Hollywood Times Square in NY, promoting the film and signing jerseys.

8. Celebrity charity poker tournament

Image Image Credit J. Vespa / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Laura Prepon and Morris Chestnut during GQ and Calvin Klein Present 2nd Annual Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament to Benefit Peace Games at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In May 2005, GQ and Calvin Klein hosted their 2nd Annual Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament in Beverly Hills. The “All American” actor participated in this game with fellow actors Nicholas Gonzalez and Laura Prepon.

9. The Game Plan premiere

Image Image Credit Noel Vasquez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Actor Morris Chestnut (2nd-R) and family attend the premiere of Walt Disney's "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre on September 23, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

We hope they know how cool their dad is. For the premiere of The Game Plan in September 2007, he brought his wife and their children, Grant and Paige.

10. Salvation Army event

Image Image Credit Moses Robinson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cast of "The Perfect Holiday", actress Queen Latifah, actress Gabrielle Union, actor Morris Chestnut and actor Faizon Love play "Angel" for deserving kids during the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program, hosted by The Salvation Army, on December 6, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In early December 2007, the stars of The Perfect Holiday, including Chestnut, Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Faizon Love, gathered together to give back. They hosted a Salvation Army event for kids in need in Atlanta.

11. BET Awards

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, and Nia Long present the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award onstage during the 2008 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

At the 2008 BET Awards, they called on three of the culture’s favorites. He joined Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long on stage to present the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, which went to Missy Elliott.

From participating in charity events to the stages of the BET Awards, Morris Chestnut’s ‘90s and 2000s era was more than a moment. These throwback photos remind us why his legacy still resonates today.