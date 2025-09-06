Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne and Mariah Carey perform at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As confirmed many times throughout the broadcast, the 2025 BET Awards maintained its place as culture’s biggest night. On Monday (June 9), the show celebrated its 25th anniversary by throwing the kind of party that only BET can pull off. Comedian and mogul Kevin Hart stepped into hosting duties, bringing big laughs, even bigger energy and a black-tie mindset to an event that honored the past while looking squarely toward the future.

Musically, the lineup was stacked with icons and innovators. Lil Wayne returned to the BET stage with a performance that reminded fans why he's one of the greatest to ever do it. Teyana Taylor, billed in advance for a “one night only legendary performance,” lived up to the hype. GloRilla, Playboi Carti, Keyshia Cole and others rounded out a powerful mix of sounds and generations.

And when it came time to honor legends, BET did it big. Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin all received the prestigious BET Ultimate Icon Award, a fitting salute to artists whose decades-long careers continue to inspire.

From crowd-roaring moments to stage-shaking surprises, here are the most unforgettable performances from the 2025 BET Awards in no particular order!

1. A mega “106 & Park” tribute medley with Ashanti, T.I., Bow Wow and more

The BET Awards staged a vibrant tribute to “106 & Park,” bringing out Ashanti, Jim Jones and Amerie to perform early 2000s hits like “Foolish” and “Ballin’.” Keyshia Cole and Mya followed with “I Should Have Cheated” and “Case of the Ex,” while T.I. hit the stage for “Bring Em Out” and “What You Know.” B2K reunited in white suits for “Bump Bump Bump,” and Bow Wow — still hailed as “Mr. 106 & Park” — closed with “Take You Home” and “Fresh Azimiz” alongside Jermaine Dupri. The tribute ended with past hosts like Free and Terrence J saluting fans and an appearance from BET icon Stephen Hill.

2. Leon Thomas brings the rock & roll with “Mutt”

Leon Thomas injected rock flair into the night with a gritty performance of “Mutt,” kicking things off with a solo guitar riff and performing alongside a live band in front of a towering speaker wall. He moved to center stage for one final solo, ending his set with pure, unfiltered energy that set him apart from the night’s other productions.

3. “Rap City: Tha Basement” returns with help from Big Tigger, Ludacris... and Chocolate Droppa

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart and Ludacris Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Big Tigger kicked off a special “Rap City: Tha Basement” cypher before Ludacris stepped up with bars over JAY-Z’s “Where I’m From,” dropping standout lines like, “Before Queen Elsa, I was the coldest one.” Kevin Hart’s Chocolate Droppa followed with a wild freestyle over Kendrick’s “Squabble Up,” ending with a mic drop walk-off into the parking lot. DJ Kid Capri kept the turntables spinning throughout the segment.

4. Mariah Carey’s live debut of “Type Dangerous”

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rakim and Mariah Carey Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Mariah Carey’s performance began with DJ D-Nice spinning a medley of her hits in a white-party setup before revealing Mariah in gold, singing her new single “Type Dangerous.” The track, which samples “Eric B. Is President,” got a live boost from Rakim, who joined her in a burgundy suit. Anderson .Paak, her real-life partner, backed her on drums — turning the moment into a celebration of love, legacy and Hip Hop royalty.

5. Lil Wayne blends legacy and fire with new Carter VI tracks and a classic

Image Image Credit Michael Tran/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Lil Wayne’s set opened with a dramatic live rendition of “King Carter,” featuring a spoken intro and full choir that honored his legacy. He then emerged, tumbler in hand, to perform “Welcome to Tha Carter,” — perhaps a show of growth from his Styrofoam cup days. The energy spiked as he launched into “A Milli,” with flames roaring on the screen behind him and stars like T.I. and Jamie Foxx vibing in the crowd. “Thank you, God bless you all,” he stated before exiting.

6. GloRilla channels mob boss energy and brings out Keyshia Cole

GloRilla hit the stage in a tailored suit, walking into a stylized kitchen set with dancers and waiters in a scene that gave “Smooth Criminal”-meets-mob flick vibes. Backed by canes and Memphis jookin’ footwork, she launched into “LET HER COOK” before donning a fur and hopping on a piano. There, she introduced Keyshia Cole — draped in feathers — who sang “Love” before joining Glo for “Typa,” which samples her classic. Definitely one of the night’s most cinematic sets.

7. Lucky Daye, Miles Caton and Luke James honor Quincy Jones

Following an emotional in memoriam segment honoring legends like Cissy Houston, Frankie Beverly and Tito Jackson, a soulful tribute to the late Quincy Jones took center stage. Lucky Daye, Miles Caton and Luke James came together to perform his classic “Secret Garden,” blending harmonies that honored the timeless touch of one of music’s greatest producers.

8. Jamie Foxx receives emotional tribute from Stevie, J. Hud, T-Pain and more

Jamie Foxx’s BET Ultimate Icon tribute hit every note — funny, soulful and heartfelt. Stevie Wonder kicked things off with jokes and warmth, followed by Babyface performing “Unpredictable” on a diamond-encrusted piano. Tank and Jennifer Hudson honored Foxx’s Ray legacy, bringing Jamie to tears. The energy shifted when Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley and T-Pain performed “Blame It (On The Alcohol)” with beatboxing and vocoder assistance.

9. Teyana Taylor previews Escape Room with fire and futurism

Teyana Taylor hit the stage in all red with dancers holding flaming bouquets to perform new music from her upcoming album, Escape Room. Taraji P. Henson narrated part of the set live, while robotic dancers and a metallic outfit change set the tone for Taylor’s latest single, “Long Time.” She performed suspended in the air before hitting the ground for a high-powered routine that blended choreography and sci-fi action.

10. Playboi Carti delivers a sleek set off the strength of MUSIC

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Playboi Carti pulled up with luxury and mystique, performing “LIKE WEEZY” in front of a pair of blacked-out Mercedes Cullinans. The set was minimal but commanding, with Carti pacing the stage before transitioning into “RATHER LIE,” his collaboration with The Weeknd (who wasn’t present). Both tracks come from MUSIC, his chart-topping new album. As Shaboozey and Jim Jones watched from the crowd, the DJ closed the set by declaring it “the number one album on planet Earth.”

11. Snoop runs through his West Coast classics

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

After receiving his Ultimate Icon Award, Snoop Dogg hit the stage backed by a live band, running through hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” and “The Next Episode,” flanked by dancers in suits. Charlie Wilson joined him for “Beautiful,” then lit up the crowd with a soulful rendition of The Gap Band’s “Outstanding.” Snoop paid homage to his No Limit era with “Down for My N’s” before calling out, “Can I bring my homeboys out here?” and reuniting with Kurupt and Warren G for “Ain’t No Fun.” He closed with a few bars from “Gin & Juice,” leaving to a well-earned standing ovation.