Key Takeaways:

The BET Awards is expected to pull out all the stops for their 25th anniversary.

Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, GloRilla and Drake are predicted to be the night’s biggest winners.

With Kevin Hart hosting, expect a lot of unexpected moments throughout the celebration.

The 2025 BET Awards is shaping up to be one for the books. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the show promises a full-circle moment for Black excellence with major performances, star-studded tributes and some of the tightest races in recent memory. With Kevin Hart returning as host and heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake and GloRilla leading the nominations, we’re already bracing for an unforgettable night. Here’s what might go down on Monday, June 9.

Kendrick Lamar could sweep the night — but GloRilla might be the dark horse

Let’s start with the obvious: This could be Lamar’s victory lap. He leads with 10 nominations and is heavily favored to win Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year (GNX) and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.” This is in no way confirmed, but if he shocked viewers and attendees with a live performance of that song, it could be the night’s biggest moment.

With that said, don’t count out GloRilla. She’s quietly making a run for Viewer’s Choice with “TGIF,” and her gospel-inspired “Rain Down on Me” could give her a shot at the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award — a rare crossover move for a rap artist. We’re predicting she nabs at least two wins, possibly more if the voters lean into her range this year. And we know she’ll add fuel to the fire when she touches the stage as a performer.

Another one to watch? Doechii. Her visual-heavy rollout and six nominations give her serious momentum. We predict she takes home Best Female Hip Hop Artist, beating out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj in what’s probably the most stacked category of the night.

Surprise appearances, on-stage drama and a Beyoncé sighting?

Kevin Hart hasn’t hosted the BET Awards since 2011, and we’re predicting his return will come with more than just laughs. Don’t be shocked if he ropes in help from other comedians or takes playful jabs at the artists (Drake and Kendrick jokes are almost guaranteed). If the room gets too tense, he’ll be the one to diffuse it — and we might need that, especially if “Not Like Us” wins or celebs want to throw jabs on stage.

As for performances, we’ve already thrown up a K. Dot Hail Mary, but let’s call for another: A potential JAY-Z appearance. If Kendrick performs, there’s a chance the moment turns into a celebration of unity — or something more subliminal. And while Beyoncé hasn’t been confirmed, don’t rule out a surprise appearance if COWBOY CARTER wins Album of the Year. BET loves a viral moment, and her showing up, especially given her ongoing tour, would break the internet.

We’re also predicting a major fashion moment on the red carpet. GloRilla has been owning her visuals all year, and we expect her to walk in with the night’s most meme-worthy fit. On the men’s side? Our bet’s on Playboi Carti to deliver the most polarizing look — likely involving leather, spikes or something no one else could pull off.