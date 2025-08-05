Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s apparently award-show season year-round for Kendrick Lamar. BET just unveiled its 2025 Awards nominations on Thursday (May 8), and — surprise, surprise — the "tv off" rapper came out on top with 10 nominations.

It’s practically become routine for Lamar, who previously led the pack at the 66th Grammys and upcoming 51st AMAs. Unlike those two ceremonies, though, most of Lamar’s BET nods aren't solely thanks to "Not Like Us," but it definitely still played a huge role in his ongoing hot streak.

What is Kendrick Lamar nominated for at the 2025 BET Awards?

For Album of the Year, Kendrick’s GNX will battle it out with Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal, plus several others. It's kind of a toss-up given how major all of the aforementioned projects have been since their release.

In the Best Collaboration category, Lamar has three shots at victory: “luther” with SZA, Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” and perhaps the least likely winner, “30 For 30” again with his TDE collaborator. Notably, the first two tracks also earned nods in the Viewer’s Choice Award category, right alongside “Not Like Us.”

Speaking of the Drake-directed diss, it's also competing for Video of the Year, while both Lamar and Dave Free earned nods for Video Director of the Year. Rounding out the Compton emcee’s nominations is Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

Unless he taps out, Kendrick Lamar’s award show run isn’t ending anytime soon

So, can anyone end Lamar’s award show streak? Probably not, unless, of course, he decides to stop dropping music altogether this year (but fingers crossed we finally get the long-awaited deluxe for GNX). Other than that, we’ve got Drake gearing up for his next solo project, while Doechii is gearing up for her much-anticipated debut album.

While we wait to see how it all plays out, see the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees at the 2025 BET Awards below.

Album of the Year

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR — S ome Sexy Songs 4 U

Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)

Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal

Beyoncé — COWBOY CARTER

GloRilla — GLORIOUS

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow

Future and Metro Boomin — WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common and Pete Rock

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR

FLO

Future and Metro Boomin

Jacquees and Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

“Bless” — Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug

“Like That” — Future and Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“luther” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in ToKEYo” — Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“After Hours” — Kehlani

“DENIAL IS A RIVER” — Doechii

“Family Matters” — Drake

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

“Type S**t” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions and Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims