It’s apparently award-show season year-round for Kendrick Lamar. BET just unveiled its 2025 Awards nominations on Thursday (May 8), and — surprise, surprise — the "tv off" rapper came out on top with 10 nominations.
It’s practically become routine for Lamar, who previously led the pack at the 66th Grammys and upcoming 51st AMAs. Unlike those two ceremonies, though, most of Lamar’s BET nods aren't solely thanks to "Not Like Us," but it definitely still played a huge role in his ongoing hot streak.
What is Kendrick Lamar nominated for at the 2025 BET Awards?
For Album of the Year, Kendrick’s GNX will battle it out with Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal, plus several others. It's kind of a toss-up given how major all of the aforementioned projects have been since their release.
In the Best Collaboration category, Lamar has three shots at victory: “luther” with SZA, Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” and perhaps the least likely winner, “30 For 30” again with his TDE collaborator. Notably, the first two tracks also earned nods in the Viewer’s Choice Award category, right alongside “Not Like Us.”
Speaking of the Drake-directed diss, it's also competing for Video of the Year, while both Lamar and Dave Free earned nods for Video Director of the Year. Rounding out the Compton emcee’s nominations is Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
Unless he taps out, Kendrick Lamar’s award show run isn’t ending anytime soon
So, can anyone end Lamar’s award show streak? Probably not, unless, of course, he decides to stop dropping music altogether this year (but fingers crossed we finally get the long-awaited deluxe for GNX). Other than that, we’ve got Drake gearing up for his next solo project, while Doechii is gearing up for her much-anticipated debut album.
While we wait to see how it all plays out, see the full list of Hip Hop and R&B nominees at the 2025 BET Awards below.
Album of the Year
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR — S ome Sexy Songs 4 U
Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)
Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal
Beyoncé — COWBOY CARTER
GloRilla — GLORIOUS
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow
Future and Metro Boomin — WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR
FLO
Future and Metro Boomin
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
“Bless” — Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug
“Like That” — Future and Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar
“luther” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
“3AM in ToKEYo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“DENIAL IS A RIVER” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type S**t” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims