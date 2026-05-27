Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica attend DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Monica confirmed the passing of her father, M.C. “Billy” Arnold Jr., in an Instagram tribute.

She shared childhood memories and footage of him reflecting on his favorite songs from her catalog.

Celebrities including La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, and Gabrielle Union offered public condolences in the comments.

Monica is mourning the loss of her father, M.C. Arnold Jr. On Wednesday (May 27), the “So Gone” singer shared a moving Instagram tribute accompanied by several throwback photos of them together.

“Dad, I love you, and letting you go I honestly wasn’t prepared for, but I’m happy you are free… No more pain, no more suffering. I understand, as your daughter, that I have to release you,” she captioned the post. “You said, ‘If God see fit for us to keep living, then we keep living’ … I know that to be true. I love you. Still your only girl.”

The carousel included a number of touching memories, like her father helping her learn to ride a tricycle and a baby photo of Monica lying on his stomach. She also shared footage of herself asking what his favorite songs of hers were, to which he answered “Angel of Mine” from her sophomore album, The Boy Is Mine, as well as “Until It’s Gone” and “Time to Move On.” The final two slides included footage of him in a hospital bed.

Monica receives condolences from La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, and more after her father’s passing

Many of Monica’s peers, former collaborators, and fans shared their condolences underneath the post. “Awwww, Mo, my heart is with you. I’m so, so sorry for your loss. Love you and here for you if you need anything. Holding you close in prayer and love,” La La Anthony wrote. Tina Knowles added, “This is beautiful, Monica. Now he’s watching over you and your kids.”

“I’m so sorry, Mo. You and your family are in my prayers,” Gabrielle Union penned in the comments section, while Kelly Rowland said, “MO!!! Praying for you all!” Teddy Riley also shared, “May his soul rest in paradise. All of his blessings and rewards will all [pour] on you for the rising and raising of a princess to a Queen!!!”

Big Boi, Michelle Williams, Lady London, Rapsody, Monaleo, Tommie Lee, Ludacris, and Jeannie Mai were among the other celebrities who left heartfelt messages.

REVOLT extends its deepest condolences to Monica’s family and loved ones.