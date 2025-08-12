Image Image Credit Harry Langdon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer MONICA poses for a portrait in 1998 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ever since she walked into our lives in 1995 with those iconic white sandals, we haven't been able to let her go. Monica is now a Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum artist who has sold over 20 million records — an actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and all-around boss. Her first single, “Don’t Take It Personal,” said what every woman was thinking — but either didn’t know how to say or didn’t want to sound offensive. It connected with women everywhere instantly. Just like her singles, her debut album, Miss Thang, hit No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, making her the youngest female artist to have two back-to-back No. 1s on the chart.

Monica's sophomore album, The Boy Is Mine, solidified her artistry — even crossing over into pop. The album had a record-breaking 13-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. She’s continued that pattern with several albums and singles. The Atlanta-bred vocalist is also the first artist ever to have No. 1 Billboard singles in three consecutive decades, putting her in the company of icons like Michael and Janet Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and James Brown.

Her success has stood the test of time, and decades after releasing the single “The Boy Is Mine” alongside Brandy, the two announced “The Boy Is Mine Tour” in 2025. They also reunited in 2012 for "It All Belongs To Me," but the chance to experience a full joint tour was a moment many fans waited decades for.

Beyond her music, Monica has used her platform to uplift communities and advocate for mental health awareness. In 2019, she launched the Be Human Foundation, which focuses on providing support for underserved families and promoting emotional well-being. This commitment highlights another side of her legacy — one that extends beyond the stage and studio into real-world impact. In honor of her long, consistent, and impactful career, check out some dope throwback pictures of A-Town's finest.

1. ‘90s fine, baby

Image Image Credit Harry Langdon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica smirking Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This photo is so ’90s baddie coded. Everything about it is nostalgic and classy — the short cut, the red lip with white eyeliner, the face card, the background. She knew she ate that up. 10/10, no notes.

2. Connie Spalding

Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica posing on the 2003 essence walkway Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

If you’ve seen Two Can Play That Game, you already know the Connie Spalding energy this photo is serving. Back then, you had to hide your husbands, boyfriends, and boo thangs — Miss Thang was out and on the prowl.

3. Hype Hair Magazine mood board

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica smiling Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Do you see the Shirley Temple curls and twisties having their moment at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards? Black girl magic on full display. These late ’90s and early 2000s hairstyles are back — go ahead and save this one to your mood board.

4. On the set of “Goodies”

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica and Ciara talking in front of yellow old school car Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ciara and Monica look deep in conversation on the set of Ciara’s debut single, “Goodies.” It’s giving big sister, little sister energy — and Mo was probably dropping gems on how to flawlessly pull off a classic like this.

5. Never too much

Image Image Credit Jim Smeal / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica and Luther Vandross posing for a pic at the AMAs Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

What would you do if you met Luther Vandross? Ask for the flick up too, right? Right! I wonder if she knew that she would one day be as loved and admired for her music as Luther is. His influence is undeniable, and you can feel that legacy in every note she hits.

6. Gimme a hug, gimme a hug (Drake voice)

Image Image Credit Jim Smeal / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica posing for AMA pic Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Arms wide and a smile bright enough to light the room, the “So Gone” singer was glowing on the American Music Awards carpet. Now let’s talk about the look. The textures played beautifully, and the silver eyeshadow pulled it all together. Been that girl.

7. Two vocal masters, one photo

Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica and Brandy posing for MTV music award videos Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Brandy and Monica are the original duo we didn’t know we needed. While fans and the industry created tension around them, they stayed focused on artistry and kept mutual respect at the center.

8. Alexa, play “Slow Jam” by Usher and Monica

Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica and Usher touching her arm Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Usher’s baby face gives away the era in this photo, but his charm always came through. He’s been a longtime supporter of Monica, and honestly, we need another collab from them ASAP.

9. Bucket hat baddie

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica performing hand to chest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Style never missed, no matter the decade. Even her casual fits made you double-take. Here, she’s in a white bucket hat trimmed in red and blue, paired with a denim button-up and cross chain. Effortless.

10. Angel of mine

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica smiling in a red dress Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

She looks so innocent and youthful here. The brown hair complements her skin tone so well, and the red lip and shirt are the perfect touch. That ’90s glam will always be undefeated for its simplicity and softness — and that’s exactly the energy she serves here. This look reminds us that timeless elegance never goes out of style.