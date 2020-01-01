Image Image Credit Fred Lee/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monica and Brandy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 2025 “The Boy Is Mine Tour” marks Brandy and Monica’s first time co-headlining after decades of solo success.

The duo addressed their past feud, revealing how outside voices fueled tension during their early careers.

With support from Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and Jamal Roberts, the tour marks a powerful moment of reconciliation and celebration of R&B.

More than two decades after their chart-topping duet “The Boy Is Mine” sparked both a cultural moment and ongoing feud speculation, Brandy and Monica are reuniting for their first-ever co-headlining run: “The Boy Is Mine Tour.” The two stars spoke on the big announcement during an appearance on “CBS Mornings.”

“They were trying to get us to do a tour since '98,” Brandy shared in the conversation with Gayle King and other hosts. “It just finally felt like the right time.” Monica echoed the sentiment before adding, “It’s a musical marriage. When you start to go on a tour, especially of this caliber, we have to talk about everything.”

The 24-city arena tour, which begins October 16 in Cincinnati and wraps December 7 in Houston, will also feature special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and “American Idol” Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. The tour is being produced by the Black Promoters Collective.

Monica and Brandy clear the air: “It really did turn into something”

During the interview, the singers opened up about their once-fraught relationship, which was often painted as hostile in the media. While both admit that tension did exist, they also revealed that much of it was fueled by outside voices.

“It started as nothing, but it really did turn into something,” Monica said, referencing the years of confusion and conflict that surrounded their interactions. “There [were] a lot of people around,” the College Park-born singer expressed.

Brandy also pointed out how the duet itself wasn't making the situation any better. “The song didn’t help either. We were fighting over a boy,” she said, prompting Monica to chime in: “We don’t even like the same type of boy.”

Despite the drama — including resurfaced claims from producer Dallas Austin about a backstage altercation and comments from Brandy’s brother Ray J confirming the competitiveness — the duo assured viewers that they’ve since grown beyond the headlines. “Now we can’t stop talking,” Brandy joked.

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” will be about much more than just nostalgia

The reunion comes on the heels of renewed buzz around their classic track, including their appearance in Ariana Grande’s 2024 remix and music video, which received a Grammy nomination. With that said, Brandy and Monica insist that the upcoming tour is not just about reliving old hits.

Following their headline-grabbing 2020 Verzuz battle, which marked the first time they’d been face-to-face in years, the pair began rebuilding their friendship privately. By cutting out the “peanut gallery,” as Monica put it, they were able to reconnect without interference. Now, the fans are excited to reap the benefits and secure a seat for the show.