The reunion between Brandy and Monica that fans have been trying to manifest could potentially become a reality one day. The two singers first collaborated as teenagers when their 1998 hit song “The Boy Is Mine” was released.

They reconnected more than a decade later when they teamed up for “It All Belongs to Me” in 2012. The track was somewhat of a more mature follow-up to the women moving on from unfulfilling relationships and appeared on Monica’s album New Life.

Eight years later, in 2020, the women shared the same space again when they appeared on Verzuz, seemingly burying the hatchet on misunderstandings from their youth. Then this summer, in June, longtime supporters of the artists were thrilled to see them pair up for the reimagining of their ‘90s single when Ariana Grande enlisted their vocals for her version, “the boy is mine,” as well as featured the industry veterans in the music video.

Now, months after Ray J publicly suggested that his big sister and the Georgia Peach explore doing a joint tour or residency, Brandy has said that the idea is not all that farfetched. In a recent interview for “Entertainment Tonight,” she spoke candidly about the friendship she and Monica have cultivated in the last couple of years.

“I’m so appreciative of that because I’ve always loved Monica,” said the 12-time Grammy Award-nominated artist. “I’ve always just loved her music and just loved her as an artist. So, to reconnect with her and to do ‘the boy is mine’ too with Ariana Grande as grown women was such a blessing, and I hope to do more with her in the future, like a tour,” she added.

The “Vocal Bible” doubled down on her openness to recording new music, even entertaining doing “some type of EP with her and then do a tour would be awesome. A collab album,” said Brandy. “We just connect now in a different way,” she noted.

In June, Monica also spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” about their newfound friendship. She said one of the keys they had to learn was to keep others out of the mix, and that includes Ray J.

Despite him expressing his "One Wish" of the ladies sharing the same stage, Monica told him it was best to allow matters of business to be worked out privately. Although plans for a tour have not been formally announced, she confirmed that if one did come to pass, she and Brandy would be co-headliners.