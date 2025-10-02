Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brandy and Monica on the February 16, 2012, episode of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 2025 “The Boy Is Mine Tour” will include fan favorites, unexpected moments, and possibly unreleased tracks.

Brandy and Monica are focused on evolving authentically rather than following trends.

Both artists are hands-on in shaping the setlist to reflect their journey and connection with fans.

Brandy and Monica are gearing up to reunite for their co-headlining run of “The Boy Is Mine Tour.” They’ll kick off the 2025 tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 16. For weeks now, fans have been buzzing with setlist predictions and hopes that their favorite songs will be performed.

Their discographies span 15 albums and over 200 tracks. To say that they have had their work cut out for them in selecting which songs to spotlight is an understatement. Wednesday (Oct. 1) in an ESSENCE cover story, Brandy confirmed, “It’s definitely one of the hardest parts, because so many songs hold a special place in our hearts and in the fans’ hearts."

She continued, “we thought about what records shaped the culture, what moments people connect with most, and how to create a flow that takes the audience on a journey.” She noted that, “of course, the classics are there, but we also wanted surprises — songs people might not expect to hear live, and even some new touches, to make the music feel fresh again.”

Of course, their iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” will have its place during the nostalgic concert, alongside other undeniable chart-toppers. The “Moesha” actress also teased, “I might even throw in some unreleased music!” Her last R&B project, b7, was released in 2020.

As for Monica, she explained, “There are definitely some surprises in store. We hear the people when they ask for certain things, but contractually there are also songs we must do. Bridging the gap between the two is the hard part. When I tell you we talk [about the] setlist all day long — it’s a never-ending conversation, and even when the tour starts, we may still be adding songs.”

Brandy and Monica on staying authentic and evolving

The Verzuz battle knockouts have mastered being genuine and that keeps fans locked in. “If you stay rooted in who you are, your evolution feels natural and not forced… it’s not about chasing trends — it’s about growing alongside the people who’ve been with me from the beginning and inviting new fans into that journey,” said Brandy.

Monica chimed in, “I got to be me. There is no compromise. I say no to things that could monetarily change my life, all the time — because how do you come back from that? I refuse to sell my soul. There are a lot of tables I won’t have a seat at because of that, and I’ve made complete and total peace with that.”

As Brandy and Monica prepare to hit the stage together, their focus on authenticity, legacy, and connection promises a tour that’s more than just a reunion.