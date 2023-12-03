Image Image Credit Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Pioneering rappers Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah received one of the [country's] highest cultural honors as President Joe Biden awarded them the National Medal of Arts at the White House on Monday (Oct. 21). The ceremony recognized recipients from both 2022 and 2023, with the Hip Hop legends being honored alongside notable entertainment figures including Spike Lee, Steven Spielberg, and Eva Longoria.

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), Missy took to Twitter to share her emotional response to the honor and post photos and videos from the event. "I am HUMBLY GRATEFUL! Crying Tears of JOY!" she wrote. "Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong, but through FAITH and PRAYER I kept going. I’m SO THANKFUL [to the president]. CONGRATULATIONS to the other amazing ppl who [were] blessed with this honor."

Missy continued, "And a BiG CONGRATS to my sis [Queen Latifah,] who deserves all the bouquets. She also was honored today! Thank you for kicking down doors, QUEEN, for me and those after you."

The recognition adds to a series of recent achievements for Elliott, who made history by becoming only the third female rapper to earn $2 million from a single concert. Her performance at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena during her "Out of This World Tour" grossed over $2 million, which placed her in a category alongside Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat as the only female Hip Hop artists to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, Latifah continues to break new ground with the announcement of an upcoming biopic, produced in collaboration with Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment. As REVOLT previously reported, the project will be part of a string of independently financed rap docuseries.

“We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” wrote Latifah and Flavor Unit co-founder Shakim Compere in a joint statement. “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”