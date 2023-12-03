Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A groundbreaking collaboration was announced in the entertainment industry that brings together multiple powerhouse production companies. On Thursday (Sept. 19), Deadline reported that Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Inc., and Jesse Collins Entertainment have joined forces to produce a slate of Hip Hop-based films chronicling the lives and careers of iconic artists – beginning with a biopic focusing on the rise of New Jersey’s own Queen Latifah. Specific details about the movie and subsequent projects in the series are yet to be announced.

The Oscar-nominated Latifah will produce the film alongside Shakim Compere (who co-founded Flavor Unit with the legendary rapper, singer, and actress), Westbrook's Will Smith and Miguel Melendez, and Jesse Collins, who heads his eponymous entity alongside Dionne Harmon. Charlie Mack rounds out the production team, while HarbourView Equity Partners is said to be providing the financial backing.

“We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” wrote Latifah and Compere in a joint statement to Deadline. “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Smith added, "When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years." Collins, HarbourView founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, and Westbrook CFO Denise Bailey-Castro echoed their sentiments.