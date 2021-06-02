Image Image Credit Jason Merritt / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Sean Paul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (June 7), moviegoers headed into theaters to check out the latest installment of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys series, with a wealth of additional appearances from the likes of Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish. Accompanying the action-packed film was a soundtrack that contained 10 songs and notable contributions from Black Eyed Peas, BIA, JID, ScarLip, Flo Milli, Shenseea, 21 Lil Harold and more.

One particular standout on the aforementioned compilation is "LIGHT EM UP," a collaboration between Sean Paul and Smith, the last of whom marked his return to wax since his appearance on Joyner Lucas' "Will (Remix)" in 2020. On the OmArr and LASTNGHT-produced offering, the Philly legend quickly reminded listeners about his lyrical prowess.

“Back in this b**ch like I never left, the devil came for me, shoulda wore a vest/ You thought I lost something, I ain't miss a step, you want some old me? Say less/ I'm bad to the bone when I get it rockin'/ I'm back in my zone, ‘bout to get it poppin'/ Wheels still plugged in, yeah it's pretty shockin'/ Like a brand new Porsche, I got plenty options..."

In a recent appearance on HOT 97, Smith explained how he was able to create the theme song for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which he penned after hearing show producer Quincy Jones' attempt.

“So, Quincy plays a theme song for ‘The Fresh Prince,’" he explained. "Jeff was at the hotel and I was like, ‘Jeff, Quincy played a theme song. Dude, it’s no good at all.' Jeff was like, ‘Just tell him, man. He’ll understand.’ I was like, ‘There ain’t no way I’m telling Quincy Jones... I can’t do it, man. Quincy knows better than I know.’” Jazzy Jeff subsequently played another beat and the two created what became one of the most memorable theme songs in Hip Hop and entertainment history.