Few producers in modern music can match the versatility and chart dominance of Mike WiLL Made-It. Since breaking out, the Atlanta native has become a key figure in shaping the sound of Hip Hop, R&B, and pop with a signature blend of trunk-rattling bass, cinematic melodies, and sharp, infectious hooks. From trap anthems that dominate clubs to crossover smashes that rule the Billboard Hot 100, his fingerprints are everywhere

Collaborating with everyone from Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé to Miley Cyrus and (his own group) Rae Sremmurd, Mike WiLL has a knack for creating beats that not only capture the moment but define it. In Part 1 of this series, we’re highlighting some of his hardest, most undeniable productions — tracks that showcase his range, creativity, and ability to make a song feel instantly iconic. These are much more than just your typical hits.

1. Bugatti – Ace Hood feat. Future and Rick Ross

Mike WiLL powered Ace Hood’s biggest hit with a menacing, stadium-sized trap beat. The booming bass and cinematic synths turned “Bugatti” into a platinum-certified anthem and a defining moment in early 2010s rap.

2. Falling Down – Lil Peep feat. XXXTentacion

Co-producing alongside IIVI and John Cunningham, Mike WiLL brought subtle, atmospheric polish to this emo-rap crossover. His textured drum programming and moody low end gave the posthumous single both radio appeal and emotional weight.

3. Move That Dope – Future feat. Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Casino

Mike WiLL Made-It teamed with P-Nasty for a grimy, futuristic trap beat that let every verse breathe. The hypnotic elements and booming bass made this platinum-certified single an instant street anthem.

4. Fall – Eminem

Mike WiLL Made-It produced this fiery Kamikaze single, a dark, atmospheric vibe that gave Eminem’s rapid-fire disses and unapologetic energy an ominous backdrop. This one more than earned its place in the platinum club.

5. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane

This hypnotic trap number became the backdrop to a global viral moment. The track’s woozy synths and spacious drums helped propel it to diamond certification and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

6. Love Me – Lil Wayne feat. Drake and Future

Mike WiLL Made-It and co-producer Pluss supplied the woozy, bass-heavy backdrop that turned this collab into a diamond-certified hit. Notably, this also gave Future his first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

7. Formation – Beyoncé

Mike WiLL co-produced Beyoncé’s fierce anthem (with King Bey herself, no less), a mix of booming bass and New Orleans bounce. Released the day before her Super Bowl 50 halftime show, it became a bold statement of Black Southern pride and power.

8. No Lie – 2 Chainz feat. Drake

“No Lie” effectively set the tone for 2 Chainz’s debut album. The platinum-selling single topped Billboard’s Rap and R&B/Hip Hop charts, cementing Tity Boi and Drake’s commercial dominance at that time.

9. Try Me – The Weeknd

Blending his moody R&B with Mike WiLL Made-It, DaHeala, Frank Dukes, and Marz’s sensitive trap vibes, The Weeknd crafted a late-night plea for rekindled romance. The platinum-certified track became a fan favorite from My Dear Melancholy, peaking at No. 26 on the Hot 100.

10. Good Form – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Wayne

Co-produced alongside Pluss, Mike WiLL Made-It laced Nicki Minaj with a bounce-heavy, twerk-ready beat that sparked the viral #GoodFormChallenge. The Lil Wayne-assisted remix pushed the single onto the Hot 100, amplifying its club and social media dominance.

11. Paradise – Big Sean

Before appearing on Dark Sky Paradise, this high-energy track doubled as the intro to Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ransom mixtape. Teaming with Marz, Mike delivered a thunderous, trap-heavy backdrop for Big Sean’s lavish, rapid-fire declarations of success.

12. Unforgettable – French Montana feat. Swae Lee

Mike WiLL Made-It joined Jaegen, 1Mind, and C.P Dubb to craft this diamond-certified smash. Blending dancehall and Hip Hop, the beat set the stage for Swae Lee’s hypnotic hook and French Montana’s most successful single to date.

13. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s HUMBLE. marked a seismic moment in rap, pairing razor-sharp lyricism with Mike WiLL Made-It’s minimalist, piano-stab production. The track became Lamar’s first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and cemented both artists’ cultural dominance.

14. Rake It Up – Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj

Mike WiLL Made-It delivered a strip-club-ready beat that powered Gotti’s first top 10 hit. Nicki Minaj’s playful verses helped the quadruple-platinum single dominate charts and summer playlists during its run.

15. We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus

Mike WiLL Made-It steered Miley Cyrus’ reinvention with this woozy, R&B-tinged pop hit. The double-platinum single peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and marked a bold break from her Disney Channel image.