Key Takeaways

Benny The Butcher drops a new visual for “Told You So,” directed by Third Eye Raz.

The track was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, who makes an appearance in the flashy clip.

Fans can check out “Told You So” on Summertime Butch 2, released on July 16 in honor of Buffalo’s 716 area code.

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), REVOLT premiered the official music video for “Told You So,” a standout collaboration between Benny The Butcher and Grammy-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It. The track appears on Benny’s latest project, Summertime Butch 2.

Directed by Third Eye Raz, the visual reinforces the track’s themes of validation and perseverance. Viewers catch nighttime footage of Benny and his crew in various locations with high-end vehicles and plenty of heavy jewelry. Mike WiLL also makes an appearance in the short clip. All in all, the video avoids unnecessary distractions and keeps Benny’s rewind-worthy delivery as the main focus.

“Told You So” reflects growth, milestones, and family

Mike WiLL’s production allows space for some of the most poignant bars of Benny’s career. Lyrically, the emcee weaves through personal memories, professional breakthroughs, and moments of mentorship. References to Roc Nation meetings, family challenges, and childhood lessons add emotional depth and perspective.

In one notable moment, Benny offers guidance to his nephew, telling him, “One day you’ll be a man.” He then becomes transparent about past financial moves and decisions: “One-point-something when I signed, you know I blew that advance, you know I'll say that again, you know I stayed to the plan.”

Benny keeps the streets fed with Summertime Butch 2

The track is positioned as the fourth song on Summertime Butch 2, the follow-up to 2024’s Summertime Butch. Released via Black Soprano Family, the project includes collaborations with Westside Gunn, G Herbo, Bun B, and more. Its release date — July 16 — also nods to Buffalo’s area code and annual “716 Day.”

This year also saw the Griselda associate deliver the seven-song EP Excelsior, complete with assists from the likes of Boldy James, Styles P, and Skylar Blatt. Outside of his own releases, Benny’s special brand of bars could also be heard on recent drops like Tracy T’s “PUSHA,” Raekwon’s “Wild Corsicans,” and BLP Kosher’s aptly titled “Benny And The Jetz.”