On Monday (Feb. 26), Benny The Butcher revealed that he was offered the opportunity to sit down with Donald Trump. "Turned down a meeting with 45 last week," he wrote on Twitter. When a fan asked why he declined, the Buffalo emcee responded, "For one, I’m not a politician. I’m a rapper. For two, people [are] dumb as s**t and won’t understand. For three, it’s not that important to me." Benny also agreed with a fan who likened the potential meetup to Ice Cube's Platinum Plan pitch in 2020.

Back in 2023, Benny received criticism after claiming that he would vote for Trump on social media. Earlier this month, he clarified his statement during an appearance on MSNBC's "Black Men in America: Road to 2024" broadcast.

"This what I’m gonna say: I learned a lot that day,” Benny said during a game of pool as Trymaine Lee, Charles Coleman Jr., Ben Crump, and Al Sharpton looked on. “But honestly, that just comes from frustration about things not being right in my community and wanting to try it a different way. But what I learned is I’m not a political person. I’m just boots on the ground in the city every day. [There are] very few changes that reach down, that trickle down to our community.”

The rapper continued, “I got a lot of flak for that. But what I did realize is this: I did realize a lot of Black people voted [for] Trump. They just [didn’t] put it out there like I did.”

Back in January, the Griselda star liberated his fourth studio LP, Everybody Can't Go, which was produced by The Alchemist and Hit-Boy. The album consisted of 12 tracks and boasted additional contributions from Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, Snoop Dogg, and more. This April, Benny will embark on his "Everybody Can't Go Tour" with Boldy James as a supporting act.