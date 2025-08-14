Image Image Credit Carol Lee Rose/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mike WiLL Made-It performs at the ForbesBLK Summit in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mike WiLL Made-It’s résumé is a masterclass in modern Hip Hop and R&B production — a blend of trunk-rattling bass, cinematic drama, and hooks that refuse to leave your head. Part 1 of our list proved just how deep his influence runs, but the man’s catalog is far too stacked to stop there. His beats have flat-out dominated the space and shaped the mood of countless records and the artists delivering over them.

Part 2 dives into another 15 tracks where Mike WiLL’s production was nothing short of the heartbeat. From strip club anthems that shook the walls to stadium-ready bangers that sound massive on first play, these selections show the range of his genius. Whether crafting dark, layered elements or clean, hard-hitting minimalism, the Atlanta beatsmith continued to remind us why his tag is both a warning and a promise: You’re about to hear something serious.

1. Pardon Me – Lil Yachty feat. Future

Mike WiLL Made-It and Marz crafted a murky, bass-heavy beat that let Yachty and Future trade boastful bars with ease. First teased by Mike WiLL on Instagram Live, the track became a standout from Lil Boat 3.5.

2. Go Stupid – Polo G and Stunna 4 Vegas feat. NLE Choppa

Mike WiLL linked with Tay Keith for a hard-hitting backdrop that pushed three rising stars into overdrive. The track, sampling Mike WiLL’s “Watching Me,” became a high-energy moment on THE GOAT.

3. BANG BANG – Chief Keef

Mike WiLL Made-It crafted a booming, drill-rooted beat that let Sosa’s gritty storytelling and trademark ad-libs hit harder than ever. Originally recorded in 2016, the track later became the explosive highlight of their DIRTY NACHOS collaboration.

4. Bring It Back – Trouble feat. Drake

Mike WiLL Made-It delivered a sinister, creeping backdrop for Trouble’s edgy verses and Drake’s slick guest spot. The standout from Edgewood was recorded in just days, with Mike WiLL revealing Drake jumped on after hearing the rough cut.

5. Beach Is Better (Interlude) – JAY-Z

Clocking in under a minute, this Magna Carta… Holy Grail standout was short but potent. Over Mike WiLL and Marz’s trap-infused beat, JAY-Z flexed effortlessly and delivered quotables that had fans begging for a full version.

6. twin – JENNIE

Closing her Ruby album, JENNIE delivered an intimate farewell over a delicate Mike WiLL and Christopher Gage Newlin production. Born from an impromptu guitar riff, the track’s raw, collaborative energy mirrors the vulnerability in its lyrics.

7. With Them – Young Thug

Debuting at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show, Slime Season 3’s opener rode a hypnotic Mike WiLL and Resource beat. Its woozy synths and crisp drums gave Thug’s elastic flows and offbeat punchlines room to shine.

8. War Ready – Rick Ross feat. Jeezy

Mike WiLL and Pluss crafted an ominous, battle-ready backdrop for Ross and Jeezy’s truce-turned-collab. Heavy drums and cinematic tension set the stage for their hard-nosed verses, marking the official end of a yearslong feud.

9. Body Party – Ciara

Mike WiLL flipped Ghost Town DJ’s “My Boo” into a silky, seductive R&B groove. Ciara glided over the beat with intimate vocals, creating a slow-burn anthem that’s equal parts romantic and club-ready.

10. King’s Dead – Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake

This Black Panther soundtrack highlight blended cinematic intensity with viral absurdity, thanks to Future’s meme-ready “La-di-da-di-da” and hard-hitting verses from Jay Rock and Kendrick that channel power, ambition, and Killmonger’s ruthless perspective.

11. Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix) – Juicy J feat. Lil’ Wayne and 2 Chainz

Mike WiLL’s hypnotic strip-club-ready beat turned Juicy J’s catchy hook into a platinum smash, amplified by Wayne’s wild metaphors and 2 Chainz’s punchlines. It all cemented the final product as a modern Dirty South anthem.

12. We Still In This B**ch – B.o.B feat. T.I. and Juicy J

Fueled by Mike WiLL and Marz’s booming production, B.o.B, Juicy J, and T.I. dropped off a defiant Southern anthem about staying lit, unfazed, and unmovable — even when the night’s supposed to be over.

13. What They Want – ScHoolboy Q feat. 2 Chainz

Mike WiLL and Marz laced Q and 2 Chainz with a menacing, bass-heavy offering perfect for Oxymoron’s dark aesthetic. The result was a braggadocious, street-hardened flex that blended West Coast vibes with Southern swagger.

14. Pour It Up – Rihanna

Mike WiLL Made-It provided a stripped-down, hypnotic trap beat for Rihanna’s unapologetic ode to money and hedonism. Minimal yet booming, the production turned her deadpan repetition into a luxury-drunk mantra built for endless late-night flexing.

14. DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD – Gunna feat. Young Thug

Mike WiLL and Myles Harris crafted a glossy, bass-heavy backdrop for Gunna and Young Thug’s effortless chemistry. The beat’s bounce and eerie melodies made their luxe flexes feel both menacing and magnetic.