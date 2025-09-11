Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle Williams attends The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michelle Williams said the Destiny’s Child reunion at Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” finale came together spontaneously.

The group performed “Independent Women,” “Lose My Breath,” and more — their first set since Coachella 2018.

Williams expressed that she’s only interested in making music with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland going forward.

Michelle Williams has spilled some tea on hopping back onstage with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday night (Sept. 10), the Broadway star shared that the Destiny’s Child reunion at the final stop of the “Cowboy Carter Tour” in Las Vegas was pure instinct, not months of planning. “Just awesome. Spur of the moment,” Williams said. “The last [time at] Coachella, we had a little more time, and this one is just, ‘Y’all, let’s do this!’ And we did.”

The singer, who is currently starring as Viola Van Horn in Death Becomes Her, revealed she didn’t even tell her co-stars Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard what she was sneaking off to do. “No, I mean, I spoke to some powers that be once I knew that it was official, but I was kind of already gone,” she said.

During the show at Allegiant Stadium back in July, Beyoncé shocked the packed crowd by rising from beneath the stage with Williams and Rowland to their classic hit “Independent Women.” The trio then performed “Lose My Breath,” followed by Beyoncé’s “Energy” and their other classic “Bootylicious.” This was their first performance together since Coachella in 2018.

Cohen also pressed Williams about whether Beyoncé’s rumored “Act III” could be a full Destiny’s Child project. “Now Andy, if that were the case…” she began, before Cohen jumped in, “this would be the last place that you would…” the “Say Yes” hitmaker laughed, “It’s not the last place…,” but she kept things quiet.

Michelle Williams only wants to do music with Beyoncé and Kelly

When asked if she’d record new music with Beyoncé and Rowland, Williams said, “Anything is possible. To me, performing on stage is like that for me… I only like it with Beyoncé and Kelly. But as far as Broadway, I’m a Broadway girl… Music? I only want to do it with them.”

She also dodged specifics on how they chose the setlist. “See, I don’t like giving away secrets,” she said. “There are talks, but I think too, why we’re able to have impact too, it’s not only the fact that people miss us, it’s because of what we don’t share… When you see us, you see us and when you don’t…”