Image Image Credit Bruce Glikas/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michelle Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Michelle Williams revealed the real lyrics to her “Cater 2 U” bridge after years of fans getting it wrong.

The Destiny’s Child singer’s post on Threads sparked hilarious reactions.

Williams continues to shine on Broadway, starring in “Death Becomes Her” with support from Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Michelle Williams is setting the record straight — literally — when it comes to her verse in Destiny’s Child’s “Cater 2 U.” The singer took to Threads to address a long-running issue among fans: Misquoting her part of the song.

“Y’all have been butchering the lyrics of my bridge in ‘Cater 2 U’ for years and I’m sick of it!,” Williams wrote, adding a laughing emoji. She followed up by posting the full, correct version of her bridge so fans would have no excuse moving forward:

“I wanna give my breath, my strength, my will to you, that’s the least I can do. Let me cater to you through the good, the bad, the ups and the downs, I’ll still be here for you. Let me cater to you ‘cuz you’re beautiful. I love the way you are, fulfill your every desire, your wish is my command. I wanna cater to my man. Your heart, so pure, your love shines through, the darkness we’ll get through. So much of me is you. I wanna caterrrrrrrrrr to my man!”

Fans react to Michelle Williams' post with their own “Cater 2 U” lyric fails

The reaction online was immediate and, for some, intentionally chaotic. Some fans claimed they never knew the real lyrics. “Welp, I don’t believe in anything anymore now,” one person commented. Another joked, “You sure it’s not, ‘I love the way you walk’?” Others chose defiance: “Aht aht, I’m still saying ‘I wanna give my last, my will, my strength to believe you, that’s the least I can do.’”

This isn’t Williams’ first time addressing fan confusion or criticism about the track. In 2021, when “Cater 2 U” drew backlash for its lyrics — lines like, “My life would be purposeless without you,” and, “Tap me on my shoulder, I’ll roll over,” sparked renewed debate — Williams responded with a video on Instagram using a cartoon face filter. “My name is Merleen, and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?” she asked. “Oh, honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to, and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!” She captioned it, “I know it was all jokes, but Merleen still wants to add her commentary!!”

Michelle Williams continues to make big waves on Broadway

Williams is currently on Broadway playing Viola Van Horn in “Death Becomes Her” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were in attendance for opening night and appeared in a behind-the-scenes video posted by Beyoncé, featuring Times Square shots, musical signage and Williams in character. The show marks another milestone in Williams’ extensive stage career, which includes productions like “The Color Purple” and “Chicago .”