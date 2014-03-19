Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Gries/Contributor via Getty Images, and Ben Hider/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fantasia, Usher, and Toni Braxton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over time, a small sampling of modern Black artists has stepped outside of the recording studio to try their hands at Broadway. For most of this special group, such a transition to the demanding world of theater became successful thanks to their unique flair and stage presence.

Among the notable rappers who have taken to the Broadway stage is Common. Known for his profound lyricism and big-screen acting prowess, the Chicago legend starred in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy,” a role that many praised for his depth and authenticity.

R&B singers have particularly excelled in Broadway performances by taking on iconic roles and leaving a lasting impact. Brandy's portrayal of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” was widely acclaimed, and Fantasia Barrino's role as Celie in “The Color Purple” earned her rave reviews for her emotional depth and vocal power. Usher brought his skill set to “Chicago” as Billy Flynn, while Toni Braxton captivated audiences in the musical “After Midnight.”

Other notable mentions include Vanessa Williams, who showcased her versatility in productions like “Into the Woods,” and Deborah Cox, who shined in “Jekyll & Hyde.” While not specifically pertaining to this list, Lin-Manuel Miranda's creations – namely, “Hamilton” and “Into the Heights” – made huge waves in the theater world for the urban demographic.

Check out 13 rap and R&B artists who dove into Broadway with impressive breakout performances. To allow for additional expansion, we’ve also included a few from off-Broadway – a term given to shows with a lower attendance structure. These artists, along with many others, have not only excelled in that realm, but have also helped to pave the way for future generations of Black performers in theater.

1. Ashanti in The Wiz

“Encores!” was a Tony-honored concert series dedicated to reviving Broadway musicals and was hosted by the New York City Center. One of the productions held within the performing arts venue was a modern iteration of “The Wiz,” which starred Ashanti as main character Dorothy. The singer held her own alongside acting heavyweights like LaChanze, Tichina Arnold, Orlando Jones, Colman Domingo, and Dawnn Lewis.

2. Usher in Chicago

What can’t Usher do? In addition to making appearances on the big screen, the R&B legend also took to the Broadway stage for a performance of “Chicago,” a satirical play about crime, the media, and more in the Windy City during the jazz era. During his run, Usher portrayed Billy Flynn, a lawyer who turned his clients – main characters Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly – into sensationalized celebrities.

3. Common in Between Riverside and Crazy

Common made his Broadway debut in “Between Riverside and Crazy,” a play centered around retired New York City police officer Walter "Pops" Washington and the ups and downs that he experienced with his family. Common, who played the recently paroled son, Junior, spoke on his character with The Associated Press. “That’s not all he is,” he stated about the troubled ex-convict. “Junior loves his father. He loves his mother. He actually aspires to do something.”

4. Tevin Campbell in Hairspray

Set in Baltimore, MD, “Hairspray” was a film-turned-musical about a girl – Tracy Turnblad – who becomes an overnight celebrity thanks to a dance competition. During its Broadway run, Tevin Campbell took on the role of Seaweed J. Stubbs, the son of Motormouth Maybelle (a role portrayed by the likes of Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson). His character has a love story arc with another, Penny Pingleton, who Tracy Miller played at the time.

5. Vanessa Williams in Into the Woods

Singer-actress Vanessa Williams is no slouch when it comes to plays – she's delivered remarkable performances in shows like “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “The Trip to Bountiful,” and “Carmen Jones.” For the Brothers Grimm-inspired “Into the Woods,” Williams starred as the Witch, who terrorized and cursed different iconic characters throughout. The role helped the R&B veteran earn a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

6. Mos Def/Yasiin Bey in Topdog/Underdog

“Topdog/Underdog” is a play by Suzan-Lori Parks about two brothers, Booth and Lincoln, who came from a difficult upbringing and dealt with poverty, racism, women, and more in their adult lives. Initially, the play starred Don Cheadle and Jeffrey Wright as the respective siblings before Yasiin Bey – then known by his Mos Def moniker – took over Cheadle’s role. Bey won an Outer Critics Circle award for his performance.

7. Fantasia in The Color Purple

Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor wowed audiences as Celie in the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” a role that earned the North Carolinian star Theatre World Award honors. This iteration of the period drama eventually transitioned into a feature film, with Fantasia maintaining her role alongside Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Halle Bailey.

8. Black Thought in Black No More

“Black No More: Being an Account of the Strange and Wonderful Workings of Science in the Land of the Free, A.D. 1933-1940" was a literary satire on race relations during the Harlem Renaissance. Subsequently, George S. Schuyler’s classic novel was turned into a theater production that saw Black Thought as Dr. Junius Crookman, the inventor of a machine that could turn any Black person white.

9. Deborah Cox in Jekyll and Hyde

The classic story of Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde made its way to Broadway on more than one occasion. During a revival run, legendary singer Deborah Cox starred as Lucy Harris, an adult actress/worker who resided in the Red Rat and befriended Dr. Jekyll.

10. Brandy in Chicago

Usher wasn’t the only R&B star to join the cast of “Chicago.” Brandy made her own Broadway debut in the famed production as Roxie Hart, a woman with big aspirations of a vaudeville career who found herself entangled with mobsters, the media, and murder. “One of the most challenging things was deciding to do it,” Brandy admitted to HOT 97 about taking part in the play. “God put it in front of me, so it must be meant for me to do.”

11. Jordin Sparks in In the Heights

A few years after her success on “American Idol,” Jordin Sparks starred in the Broadway play “In The Heights.” In the Lin-Manuel Miranda-backed production, she played the role of Nina Rosario, the first from her family to attend college. Sometime later, she returned to the theater stage to play the role of Jenna in “Waitress.”

12. Michelle Williams in Aida

“Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida” was a musical based on Giuseppe Verdi's Italian-language opera of the same name. Michelle Williams played the main role of Aida, an Ethiopian princess who was held captive in Egypt and fell in love with an Egyptian general. Their love was tested when said general was chosen to lead a war against her country. Deborah Cox and Toni Braxton also took on this character during the show’s Broadway run.

13. Toni Braxton in After Midnight

In addition to “Aida,” Toni Braxton took part in the Broadway production of “After Midnight,” a revue based on performances that took place at the iconic Cotton Club in Harlem, NY. “They originally asked us... and we couldn't do it – our schedules, we couldn't work them out,” she explained about her involvement to Singersroom. “So, when they said, ‘How about just two weeks,’ it was very fortunate that we could work this out. I love the music from the Rolling 20s and the Cotton Club era, so it's very exciting being here.”