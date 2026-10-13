Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson performs at the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michael Jackson's 1993 Rose Bowl set helped establish a new standard for Super Bowl halftime entertainment.

Director Bao Nguyen, known for The Greatest Night in Pop, will explore how Michael transformed the NFL's biggest night in Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl.

The documentary arrives as the singer's legacy continues on the big screen, with a sequel to the 2026 biopic Michael in development.

Before Super Bowl halftime shows became must-watch television, Michael Jackson showed the world what was possible with just a stage, a microphone and unforgettable talent.

More than three decades after the King of Pop took over the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how he pulled off one of the most influential moments in entertainment history.

According to Variety, a new documentary titled Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl will premiere on Hulu and ESPN in February 2027. The film will include never-before-seen footage of Michael and his team preparing for the 1993 performance that changed the way audiences experienced the NFL's biggest night.

How Michael Jackson transformed the 1993 Super Bowl halftime show

Before the Indiana native took the stage in 1993, Super Bowl halftime entertainment typically featured marching bands and veteran acts. His performance brought elaborate costumes, signature choreography and a level of showmanship that would influence halftime productions for years to come. His setlist included fan favorites “Jam,” “Billie Jean” and “Black or White,” along with “We Are the World” and “Heal the World.”

The show helped establish a new standard for halftime entertainment, paving the way for some of music's biggest names to take center stage. Over the years, artists including Prince, Beyoncé, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Bad Bunny have followed in his footsteps.

Director and producer Bao Nguyen is behind the documentary. He previously helmed The Greatest Night in Pop, the documentary exploring the making of the star-studded charity single “We Are the World,” which was co-written by Michael and Lionel Richie.

The upcoming project also brings together Skydance Sports, Optimum Productions, Into the Deep End Films and NFL Films, with producers including Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Lauren Gaffney, John Branca and Amit Dey, per Variety.

Michael Jackson's legacy continues with 'Michael' biopic sequel

The documentary announcement follows another major moment for the late singer’s legacy on the big screen. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic Michael arrived in theaters on April 24, 2026, with Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson portraying his famous uncle. The film also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson.

The movie generated plenty of conversation among fans and critics, particularly over Jaafar's portrayal of the late superstar. And the story isn't over. According to an Oct. 7 report from Variety, a sequel, Michael 2, is in development and has been approved for approximately $30.8 million in California film tax incentives.

Between the new doc and another biopic installment, audiences will have even more opportunities to revisit the music, performances and cultural impact of the King of Pop.