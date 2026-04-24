Image Image Credit Julian Hamilton / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Sampson, Adam Fogelson, Chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Deon Cole, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, Antoine Fuqua, Mike Myers, Jaafar Jackson, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Graham King, Miles Teller, and Jon Feltheimer attend the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Michael holds a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes despite a much lower critics rating.

Jaafar Jackson’s performance as his uncle Michael Jackson has drawn praise from viewers following the film’s debut.

Early box office numbers show strong preview earnings for a musical biopic, including notable international openings.

The conversation around Michael was already loud before Friday’s (April 24) official theatrical debut, but now it has reached another level.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, which follows Michael Jackson from his Jackson 5 beginnings to global superstardom, has become one of the most talked-about releases on X this week. Much of the online reaction centers on the sharp divide between critics and audiences.

As of Friday morning, the film holds a 40% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes from 170 reviews and counting, while audiences have pushed it to a 96% Popcornmeter score with more than 1,000 verified ratings. On Thursday (April 23), the popular review aggregator announced the movie was Verified Hot, with its score surpassing Elvis, which holds a 94% rating, as the site’s highest-rated biopic among viewers.

Jaafar Jackson’s performance in ‘Michael’ earns praise from viewers

One point many viewers seem to agree on: Jaafar Jackson made a strong first impression in his acting debut. Jaafar, the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine Jackson, stars as his uncle. Colman Domingo plays the late singer’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long portrays his mother, Katherine Jackson. The cast also includes Larenz Tate, Miles Teller, Kendrick Sampson and Deon Cole.

One X user wrote, “Jaafar is so f**king good as Michael, he literally disappears in this film.” Another called him “a revelation,” while someone else posted, “Jaafar Jackson should get an Oscar.” Another viewer added, “You won’t believe it until you see it. But from the moment Jaafar stepped into the scene, I was gone… There wasn’t a single second where I thought it was still Jaafar. It felt so unreal.”

Domingo also drew praise on X, with one person tweeting, “I assure you that throughout the entire film, he gave me anxiety. Right down to the micro-expressions! Colman Domingo, the actor that you are!!” A separate post added, “Colman Domingo is a brutal actor, worthy of an Oscar. Book your tickets now; you will love it!”

Critics and fans split on ‘Michael’ biopic

Some early critical responses pointed to the film as feeling surface-level or moving too quickly through key moments in Michael’s life. Others specifically criticized the script for not addressing the child sexual abuse allegations tied to the singer in 1993. The conversation has also extended beyond the film itself, with some involved in the project weighing in on what may come next. Although Lionsgate has not confirmed a follow-up film, Domingo has hinted that the story may not be over. During an appearance on TODAY, he said, “There could be a sequel,” adding that a second installment could explore events that happen later, since the movie ends in 1988.

Fuqua also addressed the controversy in a recent profile with The New Yorker. While discussing the allegations and whether he believed every claim made against Michael, the director said, “When I hear things about us, Black people in particular, especially in a certain position, there’s always pause.” The Pittsburgh native later added, when speaking about motives behind accusations, “Sometimes people do some nasty things for some money.”

One X reaction described it as “kinda shallow,” adding that it was “definitely for general audiences” and didn’t offer anything new for longtime fans. Someone else praised Jaafar’s performance but said the “script and edit [were] all over the place.” One viewer called the film “as generic as biopics come… but is REALLY fun.” Another take said it was “not perfect,” while still praising its entertainment value.

At the same time, many fans pushed back hard on the critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, arguing the film was more focused on celebrating the 13-time Grammy Award-winner’s artistry than delivering a darker, controversy-driven retelling. “We’ve legit lost the plot,” one user wrote after seeing the rating. “I honestly have zero idea what people are looking for these days, but there needs to be a major shift in criticism. The movie I saw was well written, well directed, beautifully shot, insanely well performed and the sound was amazing. Are we ‘film’ critics or not? We’re supposed to help paint the picture of what an audience can anticipate and this score is not even close to that picture, objectively.”

Another tweeted, “This movie is the greatest biopic ever made. Don’t listen to the critics. Please go and see it for yourself.” One viewer added, “That Michael Jackson movie was so good wtf why did the critics lie like that.” Another wrote, “Michael movie is a masterpiece.”

Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson and Michael’s nephew, also weighed in, writing that the public would “decide for themselves.” Meanwhile, TJ Jackson, Taj’s brother, also added, “Don’t ever listen to ‘professional’ critics when it comes to my family. Ever.”

‘Michael’ box office records, previews and opening weekend numbers

Despite the split reaction, interest at the box office appears strong. According to Deadline on Thursday night, Michael brought in $12.5 million to $13.5 million in previews, combining Wednesday (April 22) fan screenings and Thursday showtimes. The outlet reported that the total marked the best preview performance ever for a musical biopic, topping Straight Outta Compton’s $4.96 million.

Internationally, the film had already opened to $18.5 million across most overseas markets, including $16.6 million on Wednesday alone, per Deadline. The report also noted that Michael posted first-day records for musical biopics in multiple territories, including France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Australia.

Whether audiences view it as a flawed crowd-pleaser or a worthy tribute, one thing is clear: Michael has people talking — and they’re showing up to see it for themselves. See more reactions below.